DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of California Cryobank LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy violations at California Cryobank LLC (“CCB”). CCB learned of unauthorized activity on its computer network between April 20, 2024, and April 22, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.

About California Cryobank LLC

California Cryobank, a unit of CooperSurgical, specializes in reproductive tissue preservation, including donor sperm and egg services, long-term storage, and cord blood banking.

What happened?

Between April 20, 2024, and April 22, 2024, CCB experienced a cyber security incident involving unauthorized activity on its IT network. The company launched an investigation and discovered that certain files containing sensitive personal information may have been stolen or accessed.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names

Driver’s License Numbers

Bank Account/Routing Numbers

Payment Card Numbers

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning CCB, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the CCB data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.