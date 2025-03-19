Air Methods’ AMPED Podcast Releases Milestone Episode

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, a leader in air medical transport, proudly announces a milestone in its critical care education efforts with the release of the 50th episode of its highly successful Air Methods Prehospital Education (AMPED) podcast. Launched in February 2021, the AMPED podcast has become a trusted voice in the critical care and air medical transport industry, offering listeners in-depth insights, stories, and expert opinions from professionals in the field.

“Every day, Air Methods crews encounter extraordinary obstacles that require significant skill, expertise, and the ability to handle highly stressful situations,” said Dr. Phil Moy, AMPED co-creator and medical director for Air Methods’ ARCH air medical program in Illinois and Missouri. “These experiences can make for impressive and often heroic case studies that can be used to help others learn in the field. Obviously, the very best way to learn about medicine is experiential and hands-on, but the next best way is through storytelling because you’ll remember the content better.”

AMPED serves as a first-of-its-kind platform in which air medical, pre-hospital, and in-hospital clinicians can share their stories from the frontlines and learn from each other’s unique experiences in providing lifesaving care.

The 50th episode, which airs this month, marks a significant achievement in the podcast’s journey as it continues to inform, engage, and inspire listeners worldwide. The podcast has attracted a growing and diverse audience, from healthcare professionals to aviation enthusiasts, with its compelling stories and expert commentary. With more than 171,000 total unique downloads, each episode is uniquely crafted, outlining critical care missions that include a debrief of clinical procedures in patients with tension pneumothorax, cardiac arrest, neurogenic shock, and a multitude of other diagnoses.

“The AMPED podcast serves as a great opportunity to raise awareness about the vital role air medical transport and pre-hospital care play in emergency care for patients,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “Our goal from the beginning was to provide a platform for meaningful conversations, share expertise, and highlight the dedication of the professionals who save lives every day. Reaching this milestone, publishing our 50th episode, is a testament to the amazing work of our teams across the country.”

AMPED podcasts publish on the third Wednesday of every month and are free of charge to listen to and download on your favorite podcast app, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Continuing education credits for clinicians are available for purchase through Air Methods Ascend. Listeners can purchase individual episodes or gain access to the entire podcast library with the Critical Care Review bundle.

“Medicine is an ongoing educational and evolutionary process. There is real value to experiencing patient care with a human patient, but blending different ways of learning, such as AMPED and Ascend, is important to be a well-rounded clinician,” said Dr. Moy. “It has been a privilege to be part of this project, and I’m excited to see how the podcast continues to grow. We’re grateful for the support of our audience and look forward to many more episodes ahead.”

