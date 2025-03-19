XRP Goes Multi-Chain: Bitget Wallet's Super DEX Unlocks XRP Trading Amid Ripple's Legal Win

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, now enables seamless XRP trading through its Super DEX , offering users deep liquidity, optimized swap routes, and gas fee flexibility across multiple chains.

Super DEX offers a seamless multi-chain trading experience, integrating 130+ blockchains and aggregating liquidity from top DEXs for secure and efficient swaps. It enables XRP and other long-tail asset trading with intelligent routing and slippage optimization, ensuring the best execution. Built-in gas abstraction allows users to pay network fees with multiple mainstream tokens, removing friction from cross-chain transactions. With robust security measures and MEV protection by default, Bitget Wallet ensures safe, unrestricted access to XRP trading as its adoption grows for borderless payments.

Following the U.S. SEC's recent decision to drop its appeal against Ripple, XRP has surged in market confidence, reinforcing its position as a key digital asset for cross-border payments. To celebrate, Bitget Wallet is launching an XRP trading campaign for new users, featuring a $10,000 prize pool in XRP and Gas Vouchers. From March 19, 23:00 to March 21, 23:00 (UTC+8), new Bitget Wallet users who cross-chain swap at least $50 in XRP will receive $10 in XRP and Gas Vouchers, available on a first-come, first-served basis. With $5,000 in XRP and $5,000 in Gas Vouchers up for grabs, this campaign aims to introduce more users to Super DEX’s XRP trading capabilities, making cross-chain swaps easier than ever.

"Our goal is to make Web3 trading effortless, and this XRP campaign is the perfect way to welcome new users into the ecosystem," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "With XRP's resurgence, we are doubling down on our commitment to cross-chain accessibility, allowing traders to capitalize on market trends without the friction of high fees or complicated processes."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser and crypto payment solutions. Supporting over 130 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start a Web3 journey.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c1d27ed-0d14-4085-be84-26f0b92e8c47