Pushpay Announces Leadership Transition and the Appointment of Kenny Wyatt as New CEO

REDMOND, Wash., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, announces the appointment of Kenny Wyatt as CEO, leading Pushpay into its next chapter of innovation to strengthen connections, enhance generosity, and empower ministries with transformative technology. This planned leadership transition comes as current CEO, Molly Matthews, transitions into a new role as Senior Advisor to the Board on April 1, 2025, which is when Wyatt will take the helm as Pushpay’s CEO.

“Serving as CEO of Pushpay has been one of the greatest privileges of my career. While this transition marks a new chapter for me personally, my advisory role supports my commitment to the company’s long-term vision and continued success,” said Matthews. "Kenny has already made a tremendous impact since joining Pushpay, and his vision for our company is inspiring and bold. His deep passion for the Church, customer-centric leadership, and commitment to our mission makes him the right leader to propel Pushpay into the future."

Currently serving as Pushpay President, Wyatt is an accomplished leader with a diverse background in technology, telecom, and faith-tech industries. He has held leadership roles at major corporations such as Bank of America, Sprint, Vonage, CenturyLink, and was previously CEO at think-cell. More notably, Wyatt previously served as the Chief Operating Officer at Faithlife and has a deep understanding of the needs of the Church. He is eager to weave together his professional expertise with his personal passion for ministry as he steps into the CEO role at Pushpay. He resides in Castle Rock, CO, with his family and is actively involved in their local church, in addition to global ministry programs. Wyatt will be based out of Pushpay’s Colorado Springs office, while maintaining an active presence at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Wa.

“I’ve followed the Pushpay journey for quite some time and am honored for the opportunity to lead Pushpay into the future,“ said Wyatt. “Pushpay is undoubtedly the leader in our category, but I truly believe we’re just getting started. As ministry leaders navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, it’s a privilege to be at the forefront of technology innovation that enables them to expand their reach, deepen engagement, and serve their communities more effectively.”

Over the years, Pushpay has played a pivotal role in helping lead the digital transformation of the Church, reshaping how mission-driven organizations connect, give, and engage with their communities. As CEO, Wyatt aims to build on Pushpay’s long-standing foundation, focusing immediate efforts on meeting the evolving needs of the Church through modernized customer support and bold product innovation.

To support this strategy, today Pushpay is also pleased to announce Gruia Pitigoi-Aron has joined the Company as its Chief Product Officer. Pitigoi-Aron brings more than two decades of experience in product leadership, including a 10-year tenure at The Trade Desk, where he led the product and UX teams to create the leading independent demand side platform in ad-tech. He has dedicated time to serve on nonprofit boards that align with his personal and professional passions including current leadership at Redeem International, Mount Hermon Camp and Conference Center, and is actively involved in his local church as an elder.

“Pushpay’s mission deeply resonates with me personally and I’m honored to join a team that’s passionate about serving the Church and committed to delivering solutions that empower ministries to grow and thrive,” said Pitigoi-Aron. “As we look to the future, our team has an ambitious vision for the future of our products, rooted in serving the needs of ministry leaders and their community.”

During Matthews’ tenure, both as CEO and Chief Customer Officer, Pushpay has solidified its position as a market leader in church engagement technology, expanding its ChMS, giving, and engagement solutions through key acquisitions, including Church Community Builder and Resi Media. These strategic additions have enabled churches to seamlessly manage their ministries, enhance digital engagement, and reach their communities through high-quality livestreaming and analytics-driven insights. Today, Pushpay technology facilitates nearly 1.3 million moments of connection each week, helping churches and nonprofits foster deeper relationships and maximize their impact. As she joins Pushpay’s Senior Advisory Board, Matthews will continue to provide strategic guidance, leveraging her expertise to support the ongoing success of Pushpay and its more than 14,000 customers. To learn more about Pushpay and the transition, visit www.pushpay.com .

