SHEIN launches affiliate program for Australia

SYDNEY, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is excited to announce the official launch of its Affiliate Program in Australia, offering content creators, influencers, and digital entrepreneurs an opportunity to collaborate with one of the world’s fastest-growing fashion brands.

“We are thrilled to introduce the SHEIN Affiliate Program in Australia, providing content creators and online entrepreneurs with a seamless way to monetize their influence,” said a SHEIN spokesperson.

“This program is designed to empower affiliates with the tools and incentives needed to drive engagement and revenue while connecting their audiences with affordable, trend-forward fashion.”

The SHEIN Affiliate Program has been successfully implemented in various international markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. The launch of this program in Australia signifies SHEIN’s dedication to fostering digital entrepreneurship and supporting the local creator economy.

By offering Australian content creators and digital entrepreneurs the opportunity to collaborate through the affiliate program, SHEIN reinforces its commitment to the Australian market, fostering mutually beneficial relationships and enhancing brand engagement within the region.

The program is now open to Australian fashion influencers, bloggers, content creators, and digital marketers, aged 18 and above.

Upon signing up, new affiliates receive a $3 reward. If they successfully refer an order within the first 90 days, they will earn an additional $5, bringing the total reward to $8.

Key Benefits of the SHEIN Affiliate Program:

Competitive Commission Structure – Commissions earned on sales generated through unique affiliate links.

Exclusive Promotions – Firsthand access to new collections, seasonal campaigns, and special discount codes.

Advanced Tracking & Insights – Utilize robust analytics to track performance and optimize earnings.

Global Brand Association – Partner with a leading e-commerce fashion platform with millions of customers worldwide.

How to Join:

Australian creators interested in partnering with SHEIN can sign up via the SHEIN Affiliate Program portal: https://onelink.shein.com/4/4316m01tv2pm and start earning commissions by promoting their favourite SHEIN style.

Media contact:

SHEIN@glowbored.com

+61 2 9059 2502

+61 7 3556 7756



