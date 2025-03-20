Leanna Fruin of Delray Beach, FL, Featured in HelloNation for Expert Insights on the Best Time to Find a Vacation Home

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leanna Fruin owner and broker of Engel & Völkers Delray Beach and a trusted real estate expert specializing in vacation properties, has been featured in HelloNation magazine for her insights into the ideal timing for purchasing a vacation home. In the article, What Is the Ideal Season for Vacation Home Hunting? , Fruin breaks down how the real estate market shifts throughout the year and when buyers can find the best opportunities.

Fruin explains that spring is one of the busiest times for vacation home listings, with an influx of properties hitting the market as homeowners prepare for the summer peak. Buyers during this season enjoy a wider selection of homes, but competition is fierce, requiring swift decision-making and financial preparedness.

For those seeking better negotiation power, Fruin highlights that late summer and early fall can provide strategic advantages. Sellers who have not yet secured a deal after the busy season may be more willing to negotiate, allowing buyers to secure a better price. While the selection may be narrower, patient buyers can benefit from motivated sellers looking to finalize sales before year-end.

Additionally, Fruin points out that winter, traditionally a slower period, can reveal hidden gems. Sellers listing in the colder months often aim to close deals quickly, creating opportunities for savvy buyers willing to search diligently.

Understanding these market trends allows vacation home seekers to time their purchase strategically, ensuring they find not only the perfect retreat but also a deal that aligns with their financial goals. Fruin’s expertise provides invaluable guidance for those looking to invest in a vacation home at the right time.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .

