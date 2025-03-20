PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE – 20 MARCH 2025

EXOSENS JOINS THE SBF 120 INDEX

Exosens (Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technology, announces that it will join the SBF 120 index, which groups the 120 largest companies in terms of liquidity and free-float market capitalization listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.

The inclusion of Exosens in this index will be effective as of the market opening of 24 March 2025.

“We are honored with the upcoming inclusion of Exosens into the SBF 120 index, which marks another important milestone for the Company less than one year after our successful IPO. This will strengthen the visibility and liquidity profile of Exosens in the financial markets, while further supporting our attractiveness to investors, especially taking into account our leadership in mission-critical defense technologies”, said Jérôme Cerisier, Chief Executive Officer of Exosens.

***

About Exosens

Exosens is a high‐tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high‐end electro‐optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor‐made solutions to its customers, in 4 markets: Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial Control and Nuclear. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 11 sites in Europe and North America and with 1,800 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ﴾Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2﴿. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid & Small, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

