DEMIRE achieves 2024 guidance for rental income and FFO

Rental income of EUR 65.3 million (previous year: EUR 78.5 million) and FFO I of EUR 23.8 million (previous year: EUR 36.7 million) in line with expectations

Guidance for 2025: rental income between EUR 51.0 million and EUR 53.0 million and FFO I between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 5.5 million

Langen, 20 March 2025. DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) closed the 2024 financial year with a solid result in line with the guidance despite the continuing difficult economic conditions and a reduced portfolio base.

Lower rental income and FFO in line with expectations

As expected, rental income of EUR 65.3 million was generated in the 2024 financial year despite a further reduction in the portfolio base (previous year: EUR 78.5 million). This means that income is within the announced guidance range of EUR 64.0 million to EUR 66.0 million. Due to the uncertainty at the time of the guidance regarding the exact timing of the conclusion of the extension of the corporate bond and the resulting financial impact, a significantly lower FFO guidance was communicated without a range. FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) reached EUR 23.4 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 36.7 million).

CEO Frank Nickel: ‘In 2024, we reached an important milestone with the successful refinancing of our bond. We have made strategic adjustments to our portfolio to position DEMIRE for the future. The adjustments to the portfolio structure will have a temporary negative impact on the earnings base.’

Positive development of EBIT due to lower devaluation of the portfolio

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased from EUR -187.9 million to EUR -93.0 million in the 2024 financial year. The main driver of the negative EBIT is the result from the fair value adjustment of the property portfolio of EUR -58.7 million (previous year: EUR -176.8 million). This corresponds to a like-for-like devaluation of 4.0% on the portfolio value at the end of 2023 (previous year: -13.2%). This means that the market-related valuation decline is only around a third as high as in the previous year.

The DEMIRE portfolio had a market value of EUR 779.0 million as of 31 December 2024, compared to around EUR 950.0 million at the end of 2023. The decline is due in particular to the opportunistic sale of properties, the exit of the four properties of the Limes portfolio and market-related devaluations of the portfolio. Four properties were sold for a total of EUR 111.0 million and transferred to buyers in 2024. Two further properties were already transferred to new owners in 2025 and a transfer of benefits and encumbrances is planned for another property in 2025 (total sales price: EUR 12.7 million).

CIO Ralf Bongers comments: ‘We have clearly focussed on transactions and portfolio streamlining. By focusing on this, we realised the highest sales volume in the company's history in 2024. As a result, we have made a decisive contribution to successful bond financing and portfolio optimisation.’

The diluted net asset value (NAV) fell from EUR 342.0 million at the end of 2023 to EUR 258.1 million as of 31 December 2024. This corresponds to a decrease per share from EUR 3.23 to EUR 2.45.

Net LTV falls significantly

The buybacks below par as part of the extension of the corporate bond and property sales caused the net loan-to-value (Net LTV) to fall from 57.7% to 40.9% at the end of 2024 in accordance with the bond terms. Following the extension of the bond at an adjusted interest rate of 5.00 % p.a., the average interest rate on DEMIRE's debt capital rose to 4.35 % p.a. (previous year: 1.74 % p.a.). In comparison, the average net initial yield in the portfolio is 7.2%.

CFO Tim Brückner adds: ‘The successful bond extension not only contributed to the targeted debt reduction and strengthening of DEMIRE's financial stability, but also led to proceeds from bond buybacks below par. We have thus regained more flexibility in a challenging market environment.’

The property sales that have taken place will contribute to a decline in rental income in 2025, which is forecast to be between EUR 51.0 million and EUR 53.0 million. FFO I (after taxes, before minority interests and interest on the shareholder loan) is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 5.5 million. The decline in FFO I is mainly due to falling rental income and higher interest expenses.

Selected Group key figures of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Consolidated income statement

(in EUR million) 1 January 2024-

31 December 2024 01 January 2023-

31 December 2023 Rental income 65.3 78.5 Profit from the rental of real estate 44.5 56.2 EBIT -93.0 -187.9 Financial result 10.4 10.5 Profit for the period after taxes -87.5 -152.0 -of which attributable to shareholders of the

parent company -86.5 -147.2 FFO I (after taxes, before minorities) 23.4 36.7 Undiluted/diluted FFO I per share (EUR) 0.22/0.22 0.35/0.35 Consolidated balance sheet (in EUR million) 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Balance sheet total 951.2 1.327.5 Investment properties 724.7 947.3 Cash and cash equivalents 44.8 120.0 Properties held for sale 76.7 149.1 Equity (incl. non-controlling interests) 312.9 333.3 Equity ratio (in % of total assets) 25.4 25.1 Undiluted/diluted NAV 258.1/258.1 341.5/342.0 NAV per share (EUR, undiluted/diluted) 2.45/2.45 3.24/3.23 Net financial liabilities¹ 371.1 697.0 Net leverage ratio (Net-LTV) in %¹ 40.9 57.7 Portfolio key figures 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Properties (number) 51 59 Market value (in EUR million) 779.3 1.076.6 Annualised contractual rents (in EUR million) 56.4 76.7 Rental yield (in %) 7.2 7.1 EPRA vacancy rate (in %)² 15.1 13.1 WALT (in years) 4.6 4.6 ¹according to bond terms and conditions

² excl. properties classified as project development





