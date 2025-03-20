Intermediate Capital Group plc: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BYT1DJ19

Issuer Name

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.769080 4.617361 5.386441 15654959 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000174 4.899506 4.899680

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BYT1DJ19 2235227 0.769080 Sub Total 8.A 2235227 0.769080%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/05/2025 02/05/2025 Cash 108215 0.037234 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/06/2025 11/06/2025 Cash 0 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/06/2025 18/06/2025 Cash 0 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/07/2025 10/07/2025 Cash 3429058 1.179844 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/07/2025 23/07/2025 Cash 1106694 0.380783 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1894458 0.651831 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/08/2025 20/08/2025 Cash 1281714 0.441002 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/08/2025 27/08/2025 Cash 7254 0.002496 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 4411 0.001518 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/09/2025 11/09/2025 Cash 812911 0.279700 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 4146225 1.426602 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/09/2025 24/09/2025 Cash 0 0.000000 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 963 0.000331 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 1700 0.000585 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/11/2025 24/11/2025 Cash 61137 0.021036 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2025 28/11/2025 Cash 12456 0.004286 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 5435 0.001870 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2025 23/12/2025 Cash 119271 0.041038 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/01/2026 05/01/2026 Cash 13386 0.004606 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/01/2026 07/01/2026 Cash 4667 0.001606 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 72227 0.024851 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/02/2026 13/02/2026 Cash 63624 0.021891 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 20928 0.007201 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/04/2026 17/04/2026 Cash 8324 0.002864 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2026 05/05/2026 Cash 154174 0.053047 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 77262 0.026584 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/12/2027 01/12/2027 Cash 339 0.000117 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/05/2028 05/05/2028 Cash 1419 0.000488 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/03/2030 14/03/2030 Cash 6415 0.002207 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/03/2030 15/03/2030 Cash 35 0.000012 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2030 02/04/2030 Cash 5030 0.001731 Sub Total 8.B2 13419732 4.617361%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.617361 5.309926% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London