Intermediate Capital Group plc: Notification of Major Holdings

 | Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc Intermediate Capital Group plc

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc  

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0.7690804.6173615.38644115654959
Position of previous notification (if applicable)0.0001744.8995064.899680 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 2235227 0.769080
Sub Total 8.A22352270.769080%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/05/202502/05/2025Cash1082150.037234
Cash-settled Equity Swap11/06/202511/06/2025Cash00.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/06/202518/06/2025Cash00.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap10/07/202510/07/2025Cash34290581.179844
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/07/202523/07/2025Cash11066940.380783
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/08/202513/08/2025Cash18944580.651831
Cash-settled Equity Swap20/08/202520/08/2025Cash12817140.441002
Cash-settled Equity Swap27/08/202527/08/2025Cash72540.002496
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/09/202502/09/2025Cash44110.001518
Cash-settled Equity Swap11/09/202511/09/2025Cash8129110.279700
Cash-settled Equity Swap18/09/202518/09/2025Cash41462251.426602
Cash-settled Equity Swap24/09/202524/09/2025Cash00.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/10/202502/10/2025Cash9630.000331
Cash-settled Equity Swap04/11/202504/11/2025Cash17000.000585
Cash-settled Equity Swap24/11/202524/11/2025Cash611370.021036
Cash-settled Equity Swap28/11/202528/11/2025Cash124560.004286
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/12/202502/12/2025Cash54350.001870
Cash-settled Equity Swap23/12/202523/12/2025Cash1192710.041038
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/01/202605/01/2026Cash133860.004606
Cash-settled Equity Swap07/01/202607/01/2026Cash46670.001606
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/02/202603/02/2026Cash722270.024851
Cash-settled Equity Swap13/02/202613/02/2026Cash636240.021891
Cash-settled Equity Swap03/03/202603/03/2026Cash209280.007201
Cash-settled Equity Swap17/04/202617/04/2026Cash83240.002864
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/05/202605/05/2026Cash1541740.053047
Cash-settled Equity Swap16/10/202616/10/2026Cash772620.026584
Cash-settled Equity Swap01/12/202701/12/2027Cash3390.000117
Cash-settled Equity Swap05/05/202805/05/2028Cash14190.000488
Cash-settled Equity Swap14/03/203014/03/2030Cash64150.002207
Cash-settled Equity Swap15/03/203015/03/2030Cash350.000012
Cash-settled Equity Swap02/04/203002/04/2030Cash50300.001731
Sub Total 8.B2 134197324.617361%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.6173615.309926%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan SE   
JPMorgan Chase & Co.J.P. Morgan Securities LLC   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-Mar-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London