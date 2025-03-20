Intermediate Capital Group plc: Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BYT1DJ19
Issuer Name
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
17-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.769080
|4.617361
|5.386441
|15654959
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|0.000174
|4.899506
|4.899680
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BYT1DJ19
|2235227
|0.769080
|Sub Total 8.A
|2235227
|0.769080%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/05/2025
|02/05/2025
|Cash
|108215
|0.037234
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|11/06/2025
|11/06/2025
|Cash
|0
|0.000000
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/06/2025
|18/06/2025
|Cash
|0
|0.000000
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|10/07/2025
|10/07/2025
|Cash
|3429058
|1.179844
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/07/2025
|23/07/2025
|Cash
|1106694
|0.380783
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|13/08/2025
|13/08/2025
|Cash
|1894458
|0.651831
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|20/08/2025
|20/08/2025
|Cash
|1281714
|0.441002
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|27/08/2025
|27/08/2025
|Cash
|7254
|0.002496
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/09/2025
|02/09/2025
|Cash
|4411
|0.001518
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|11/09/2025
|11/09/2025
|Cash
|812911
|0.279700
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|18/09/2025
|18/09/2025
|Cash
|4146225
|1.426602
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|24/09/2025
|24/09/2025
|Cash
|0
|0.000000
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/10/2025
|02/10/2025
|Cash
|963
|0.000331
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|04/11/2025
|04/11/2025
|Cash
|1700
|0.000585
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|24/11/2025
|24/11/2025
|Cash
|61137
|0.021036
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|28/11/2025
|28/11/2025
|Cash
|12456
|0.004286
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/12/2025
|02/12/2025
|Cash
|5435
|0.001870
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|23/12/2025
|23/12/2025
|Cash
|119271
|0.041038
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/01/2026
|05/01/2026
|Cash
|13386
|0.004606
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|07/01/2026
|07/01/2026
|Cash
|4667
|0.001606
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/02/2026
|03/02/2026
|Cash
|72227
|0.024851
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|13/02/2026
|13/02/2026
|Cash
|63624
|0.021891
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|03/03/2026
|03/03/2026
|Cash
|20928
|0.007201
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|17/04/2026
|17/04/2026
|Cash
|8324
|0.002864
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/05/2026
|05/05/2026
|Cash
|154174
|0.053047
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|16/10/2026
|16/10/2026
|Cash
|77262
|0.026584
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|01/12/2027
|01/12/2027
|Cash
|339
|0.000117
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|05/05/2028
|05/05/2028
|Cash
|1419
|0.000488
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|14/03/2030
|14/03/2030
|Cash
|6415
|0.002207
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|15/03/2030
|15/03/2030
|Cash
|35
|0.000012
|Cash-settled Equity Swap
|02/04/2030
|02/04/2030
|Cash
|5030
|0.001731
|Sub Total 8.B2
|13419732
|4.617361%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities plc
|4.617361
|5.309926%
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan SE
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
19-Mar-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London