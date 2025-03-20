Northern Karelia Cooperative Society (PKO) has chosen Aino’s SaaS platform

Northern Karelia Cooperative Society (PKO), a customer members owned cooperative, has chosen the Aino SaaS platform as part of an initiative to enhance workforce well-being and improve work ability management. PKO operates in 13 municipalities, managing 127 business units. The agreement includes a total of 1600 employees and the Aino SaaS platform is in production use from the second quarter of 2025.

"Employee well-being is always a top priority for us, vital to the operation and our ability to provide good service. Aino will help us improve management, systematize our work ability related efforts and make us an even better employer" says Mika-Jussi Mononen, HR Director PKO.

The Aino platform is designed to manage and reduce sick leave, increase productivity, and improve employee engagement by integrating health and well-being into the daily operation.

"We are delighted to welcome PKO as a customer. Together we will be able to boost employee well-being, while strengthening productivity and achieve business goals" says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for Corporate Health Management. Our comprehensive platform offers data-driven insights to enhance work ability, well-being and productivity, fostering high-performing organizations. By making health and wellness an integrated part of daily operations, we help reduce sickness absences, identify root causes of health challenges, and systematize proactive support for employees. For more information, please visit ainohealth.com.

