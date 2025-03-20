Axonius Unveils the Axonius Asset Cloud, a Suite of Products that Transforms Asset Intelligence into Intelligent Action

DALLAS, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today introduced the Axonius Asset Cloud, a groundbreaking suite of products designed to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Announced at the Axonius Adapt Conference in Dallas, TX, the new platform expands the company's actionability capabilities, enabling organizations to proactively identify and remediate threat exposures, misconfigurations, and inefficiencies across their technology environments.

“The complexity of modern IT and security environments demands more than just visibility—it requires actionability,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius. “The Axonius Asset Cloud is a significant leap forward, delivering AI-driven insights, automation, and control to help organizations bridge the gap between knowing and doing.”

The Axonius Asset Cloud builds upon the company’s industry-leading cyber asset management solutions, introducing Axonius Identities and coming in April, Axonius Exposures to complement its existing products, including Axonius Cyber Assets, Axonius Software Assets, and SaaS Applications. Leveraging AI-powered insights, an expansive integration network, and automation capabilities, the platform provides security and IT teams with a unified asset data model that enables proactive security measures at scale.

Industry experts recognize the transformative impact of the Axonius Asset Cloud. “The addition of Axonius Exposures enables organizations to receive a holistic view of the exposures in their IT environment,” said Michelle Abraham, Senior Research Director, Security & Trust at IDC. “The ability to seamlessly integrate visibility, insights, and automation will give organizations the actionability needed to address security gaps and inefficiencies before they become critical issues.”

Organizations like Texas A&M University have implemented the platform to enhance their security operations. Adam Mikeal, Chief Information Security Officer at Texas A&M University, noted, "Axonius provides asset visibility across our entire organization—this allows the security team to monitor and control cyber risks, and also gives the operational teams management insight we never had before."

IT and Security leaders recognize the increasing need for automation and intelligence in today’s evolving threat landscape. As cybersecurity teams struggle with visibility gaps and manual processes, the Axonius Asset Cloud delivers a strategic shift from reactive to proactive security operations, ensuring organizations can identify, prioritize, and address security risks with confidence.

