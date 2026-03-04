Western Union Drives 50% Reduction in Manual Security Workload and Achieves 99% Asset Coverage with Axonius

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced that its customer, Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, has achieved a 50% reduction in manual workload for its security engineering operations team and increased its enterprise asset coverage to 99% by deploying the Axonius Asset Cloud ™.

In an environment where visibility is the foundation of cybersecurity, Western Union’s team is responsible for protecting a complex global infrastructure spanning multiple data centers and hybrid cloud environments. By consolidating and correlating asset data from 38 different security and information technology (IT) tools, Axonius has become the company’s trusted source of truth. The Axonius Asset Cloud builds a complete, accurate and always up-to-date model of the entire technology footprint, enabling the Western Union team to automate previously manual processes, ensure security controls are consistently applied, and dramatically improve operational efficiency.

“Western Union’s success is a powerful proof point of a fundamental shift in cybersecurity,” said Joe Diamond, president and interim CEO of Axonius. “Visibility is just the starting point. The real business value comes from turning that visibility into intelligent action. By automating their asset management, Western Union has freed up valuable engineering talent to focus on strategic initiatives, strengthened its security posture and demonstrated what it means to build a truly resilient enterprise. We are proud to be their partner in this transformation.”

From Manual Complexity to Automated Clarity

Before implementing Axonius, Western Union’s security teams contended with fragmented data and blind spots. These challenges were compounded in their cloud environments, where ephemeral assets – virtual machines created and destroyed in a matter of hours – created significant visibility gaps and made it nearly impossible to consistently apply security controls. This led to time-consuming manual efforts for tasks like validating security agent coverage and collecting evidence for Payment Card Industry (PCI) and System and Organization Controls (SOC) audits. With Axonius, these workflows are now automated.

“We are equipped with industry-leading security solutions, among which Axonius stands out as one of the most powerful and effective,” said Douglas Salazar, engineering operations senior manager for Western Union. “It solves puzzles, saves time, and makes the complex simple. In a global organization like ours, having a single source of truth to see our entire asset landscape and automate our response is not just an operational advantage, it’s a business imperative.”

Key outcomes from Western Union’s deployment of the Axonius Asset Cloud include:

50% reduction in manual workload: By automating asset inventory and policy enforcement, key personnel now dedicate more time to strategic security projects.

By automating asset inventory and policy enforcement, key personnel now dedicate more time to strategic security projects. 99% asset coverage, Including ephemeral cloud workloads: The team gained near-complete visibility across all environments, increasing coverage from 85% to 99%. Crucially, this includes ephemeral instances in Amazon Web Services (AWS), solving a major blind spot for modern cloud security.

The team gained near-complete visibility across all environments, increasing coverage from 85% to 99%. Crucially, this includes ephemeral instances in Amazon Web Services (AWS), solving a major blind spot for modern cloud security. Accelerated audit readiness: Automated dashboards provide on-demand evidence for PCI and SOC audits, significantly reducing the time and effort required for evidence collection.

Automated dashboards provide on-demand evidence for PCI and SOC audits, significantly reducing the time and effort required for evidence collection. Enhanced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) agility: Axonius enables the team to rapidly discover, assess, and secure assets in newly acquired company environments, accelerating integration timelines.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com .

About Axonius:

Axonius is the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management. The Axonius Asset Cloud is the one source of truth for assets and exposures across your entire environment, providing all the right context to prioritize risks and coordinate fixes. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

The power to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

