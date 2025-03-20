KFC easily remains the fried chicken champion in showdown with AI

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada’s Original Fried Chicken handily defeated its AI-generated competition in a live taste test yesterday evening in Toronto. A decisive and passionate 88% of live voters chose KFC’s Original Recipe as the crispier, juicier, and perfectly seasoned winner over AI’s entry.

In a world where AI is revolutionizing almost everything, KFC wanted to prove that an AI-generated fried chicken recipe could never stand up to their legendary Original Recipe. With 11 herbs and spices perfected over decades, KFC’s fried chicken is more than just a formula— it’s built on high quality ingredients and a secret blend that no algorithm can replicate. AI may be smart, but KFC is unbeatable.

"The fried chicken category has never been more competitive, but we knew our taste would always outshine the best AI could cook up," says Jordan Sequeira, Senior Manager of Brand & Communications, KFC Canada. "Our 85-year-old recipe isn’t just a legacy—it’s an unbeatable taste that always comes out on top, no matter how hot the competition gets."

KFC asked Canadians going into the taste test whether KFC or AI would win the taste test, and KFC came out on top with two out of three predicting victory for KFC. In the live taste test in Toronto, over 88% additionally cast their votes for KFC. For those who couldn’t join IRL, you’re invited to put the KFC vs. AI battle to the test at home. The full AI recipe is available at kfcvsai.com, and KFC can be purchased at a restaurant near you.

For photography from the KFC vs. AI event, please click here.

About KFC

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world’s most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel’s own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC’s specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Canada has more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

Survey Methodology

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on March 13th, 2025, with 1,528 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panellists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

For further information:

Jahliya Daley, Narrative XPR, jahliya.daley@narrativexpr.com

Holly Wilks, Narrative XPR, holly.wilks@narrativexpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3a8c870-096d-4855-870d-984bc00b44a5