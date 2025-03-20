Flourish to Acquire Sora Finance, Creating First Comprehensive Deposits and Lending Platform for RIAs

New York, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish , a platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Sora Finance (Sora), an AI-driven liability optimization platform for advisors. The acquisition creates one of the industry's first comprehensive platforms addressing both asset and liability management for RIAs, empowering independent advisors to bring cash and lending services to their clients.

Sora works with over 750 financial advisors, helping advisors visualize, analyze, and optimize their clients' loans across mortgages, HELOCs, student loans, credit cards, and more. Leveraging AI-based insights and real-time rates from nationwide lenders, the platform alerts advisors when clients have an opportunity to save money or improve loan performance.

Sora will continue to operate as a standalone business, providing full support for existing advisors and clients, until Flourish fully integrates Sora’s technology and capabilities, expected in early 2026.

"This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of wealth management and the future of the Flourish platform, furthering our mission of helping advisors fully implement every part of their clients’ financial plans. By combining Flourish's leading cash management solution in Flourish Cash with Sora’s lending expertise and technology, we're creating a uniquely comprehensive platform that empowers advisors to bring services traditionally associated with banks directly to their clients,” said Flourish CEO Max Lane. “For the first time, advisors can now aggregate both sides of the balance sheet to analyze cashflows, optimize existing liabilities, and opportunistically leverage credit at competitive rates via a delightful experience that ‘just works.’ Providing both cash management and lending capabilities strengthens client retention, grows and retains assets, and ultimately transforms the advisor role from investment manager to a truly holistic financial wellness advocate."

The acquisition addresses several key challenges for advisors:

Client and asset retention: Property purchases represent one of the primary reasons clients withdraw assets from advisory management. Sora's AI-driven mortgage optimization capabilities help advisors retain more assets by identifying the ideal loans and refinancing opportunities.

High-net-worth clients increasingly demand comprehensive financial advice that addresses both assets and liabilities. Next-Gen appeal: Liability management services particularly resonate with younger clients, positioning advisors to better serve next-generation wealth.

"We founded Sora with a vision of helping people optimize their liabilities, which have now reached $18T in household debt across America. We are incredibly excited to bring Sora’s deep expertise in lending and mortgages to Flourish advisors and their clients, and in the process, help transform wealth management as a whole. By integrating Sora’s specialized liability management offering, the more than 900 RIAs already leveraging Flourish for their clients can create even more meaningful value and ‘wow’ moments for their clients,” said Sora Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Rohit Agarwal.

“Clients expect comprehensive banking services from their advisors and that means support across the balance sheet. We are excited to bring lending services to more advisors and, in the process, retain assets that might otherwise leave their management during major life events like property purchases,” said Sora Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Siddhartha Oza.

Over 900 RIAs managing over $1.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, the ability to charge advisor service fees, and more



ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $7 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 900 wealth management firms representing more than $1.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com .

ABOUT SORA

Sora Finance is an AI-driven debt optimization platform helping financial advisors manage and improve their clients' liabilities. The platform automatically analyzes client debt across mortgages, HELOCs, student loans, and credit cards, providing unmatched visibility and proactively alerting advisors when clients can save money. For more information, visit www.sorafinance.com .



Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied.



