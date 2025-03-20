Linear Motion Bearing Market to reach USD 11.52 Billion By 2032, Driven by Rising Automation and Industrial Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linear Motion Bearing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Linear Motion Bearing Market was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.50% from 2024-2032.”

Rising Automation and Precision Engineering Fuel Demand for Linear Motion Bearings

The growing integration of industrial automation technology, specifically in robotics and precision machinery, is boosting the performance of efficient and robust linear motion bearings across industries. That is why accurate motion control and low reaction force is critical to maintain automated manufacturing systems running at top performance and reliability. In these systems, linear motion bearings are pivotal in providing smooth and precise motion, making them vital components in various industries including automotive, electronics, and aerospace. As these sectors evolve towards high-speed, advanced production lines, all while producing higher quality products, there is significant demand for high-quality linear motion bearings. They improve the performance of robotic arms, conveyor systems, and automated machinery, increasing the efficiency and accuracy of manufacturing processes.

Linear Motion Bearing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 7.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.52 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.50% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Single-axis Linear Motion System, Multi-axis Linear Motion System)

• By End Use (Automotive, Electronics and Semiconductor, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Industrial Automation Driving Demand for Efficient and Durable Linear Motion Bearings in Robotics and Precision Machinery.



• Innovative Materials and Market Expansion Drive Demand for High-Performance Linear Motion Bearings in Automotive, Robotics, and Manufacturing.

Moreover, the automotive sector continues to be a significant factor in the growth of the market, as investments in automation and precision engineering increase. Real estate markets are also affected by changing consumer tastes and technological change. Due to the growing competition, companies are working on supply chain optimization and strategic investments which will defining the future of linear motion bearing market. The increasing adoption of automation in various industries will further drive the demand for high-performance linear motion bearings, solidifying their status as crucial components for modern industrial processes.

Single-Axis Leads, While Multi-Axis, Automotive, and Electronics & Semiconductor Segments Drive Future Growth

By Type

In 2023, the Single-axis Linear Motion System segment dominated the Linear Motion Bearing Market, holding a 60% revenue share due to the large adoption of Single-axis Linear Motion System across manufacturing, automotive and electronics industries. These systems are cost-effective, easy to implement, which makes them ideal for applications that require simple but accurate linear control implements in machinery, conveyors and robotic arms.

The Multi-axis Linear Motion System segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.71% from 2024 to 2032, due to the need for complex and versatile motion solutions in robotics, automation, and aerospace. The implementation of such coupling provides an ability to synchronous multi-directional motion that is well suited for 3D printing and advanced robotics systems that require high precision.

By End Use

The automotive segment led the market with a 31% revenue share in 2023, driven by the growing penetration of linear motion bearings in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, autonomous vehicles, as well as high-performance automotive systems, including steering, powertrain, and suspension components.

The Electronics and Semiconductor segment is set to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period 2024-2032, due to the demand for ultra-precise motion control in semiconductor manufacturing, assembly lines, and testing equipment as electronic devices become smaller, faster, and more complex.

Asia Pacific Leads, While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the Linear Motion Bearing Market, capturing approximately 47% of the total revenue share. This growth is driven by rapid industrialization and the increasing adoption of automation across key manufacturing sectors, including automotive, electronics, and robotics. Countries such as China, Japan, and India serve as major manufacturing hubs, with significant investments in precision engineering and automation fueling demand for high-performance linear motion bearings.

North America is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period (2024-2032), driven by the progress in robotics and automation, as well as the growth of electric vehicles (EV). The region's intense commitment to technological innovation, combined with the high demand from end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics, are drivers to move towards the adoption of advanced motion control technologies, which is propelling the growth of the market.

Recent Development

23 Apr 2024, PBA Systems Advances Precision Motion Solutions, In an effort to expand its Direct Drive Technology portfolio, PBA Systems announces a new series of Precision Air Bearing Linear Actuators (PABL) providing nano-positioning accuracy, as well as superior geometric performance.

Feb. 20, 2025, Schaeffler Rolls Out Stainless Steel Radial Insert Ball Bearings for Food Sector Schaeffler unveils INA stainless steel radial insert ball bearings (RIBBs) designed to provide improved durability, hygiene and reliability to food and beverage industry specifications.

