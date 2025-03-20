Model N Announces AWS AI and ML Leader for Healthcare and Life Sciences, Ujjwal Ratan, as Keynote Speaker for Rainmaker Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, announced that Ujjwal Ratan, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Data Science Leader for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Amazon Web Services (AWS), will deliver a keynote address at Rainmaker, the company’s flagship annual conference for life sciences and high-tech leaders. Ratan’s presentation is scheduled for Friday, May 30.

“As we continue to help our life sciences and high-tech customers deliver life changing products to the world, it’s crucial that we embrace technologies like AI and ML to drive innovation and efficiency,” said Bret Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Model N. “Our Rainmaker attendees will gain valuable insights from Ujjwal on how generative AI can transform business operations and boost revenue in dynamic, complex markets.”

Ratan leads the ML solutions architecture and data science group dedicated to healthcare and life sciences at AWS, where he has helped numerous Global Fortune 500 organizations meet their innovation objectives through ML and GenAI adoption. His work includes applying ML and GenAI to real-world industry challenges, such as medical imaging, unstructured clinical text, geonomics, precision medicine, clinical trials, and quality of care improvement. His work has been published in various forums and has been featured at multiple regional and international conferences, spanning both academia and industry. Ratan’s insights have been featured in peer-reviewed publications and technical blogs, and he is the author of the book, “Applied Machine Learning for Healthcare and Life Sciences Using AWS”.

Rainmaker, which takes place May 28-30 in Austin, Texas, features 40 specialized sessions across four targeted tracks designed for life sciences, medtech and high-tech leaders. The conference offers comprehensive certification programs tailored for professionals in both sectors, executive keynotes, industry, strategy and solution innovation sessions, customer awards, and a community giveback initiative.

The conference will also honor Model N’s 25th anniversary, celebrating a quarter century of delivering transformative revenue solutions.

For more information and to register for Rainmaker, visit modeln.com/rainmaker-25/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. For 25 years, our intelligent platform has powered digital transformation for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech companies with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.