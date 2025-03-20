Packaging Robots Market to Reach USD 16.67 Billion by 2032, Owing to Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for Automation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Packaging Robots Market size was estimated at USD 6.02 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Packaging Robots Market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by rapid technological advancements and a surging demand for automation across various industries. These robots enhance efficiency, precision, and safety in packaging processes, meeting the evolving needs of manufacturers and consumers alike.





Key Players:

ABB (Switzerland): Robotics and automation solutions for packaging processes.

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany): Packaging machines and automation for pharmaceutical and food industries.

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION (Japan): Robotics for packaging and automation.

Universal Robots (U.S.): Collaborative robots for packaging tasks.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan): Robots and automation for packaging applications.

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. (Japan): Robotics and automation solutions for various packaging needs.

Doosan Robotics (South Korea): Collaborative robots for packaging and material handling.

Comau SpA (Italy): Industrial robots for packaging and automation in various industries.

KUKA AG (Germany): Robotics and automation solutions for packaging and material handling.

Krones Group (Germany): Packaging technology and automation solutions for beverage industries.

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan): Robotics for packaging, material handling, and automation.

Schubert Group (Germany): Automation solutions for packaging in the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

DENSO CORPORATION (Japan): Robotics for packaging, material handling, and industrial automation.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan): Robotics for packaging, assembly, and material handling.

Omron Corporation (Japan): Automation and robotics solutions for packaging processes.

Bastian Solutions (U.S.): Automation systems, including robotics for packaging.

Marel (Iceland): Robotics for food packaging and processing automation.

Rockwell Automation (U.S.): Packaging automation systems with robotics integration.

Siemens (Germany): Robotics and automation systems for packaging industries.

Pacepacker Services (U.K.): Custom robotic packaging solutions for various industries.

Packaging Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.98% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Robot Type (Delta Robots, Scara Robots, Cobots, Others (CRX Robots)

• By Operation Type (Pick and Place, Case Packaging, Palletizing, Others (Handling Products)

• By Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, Electronics, Others (Retail) Key Drivers • Growing demand for automation in industries, including packaging, drives the adoption of robots to boost productivity, cut labor costs, and ensure consistent quality.

Cobots, Pick & Place Robots, and Consumer Goods Drive Market Growth

By Robot Type: Collaborative robots (Cobots) led the Packaging Robots Market in 2023, holding a dominant revenue share of over 42%. Collaboration robots/cobots are increasingly favored for packaging applications that require the machine to work next to a human operator safely, thereby improving productivity and enhancing effectiveness. The flexibility, ease of programming, and lower costs of use of collaborative robots make them ideal for multiple industries, reducing downtime and increasing automation adoption. ​

By Operation Type: The Pick and Place segment accounted for over 32% of the market share in 2023. These robots are prevalent in packaging lines for fast and precise sorting, organizing, and transportation of goods. Their speed and precision enable manufacturers to improve efficiency, minimize errors, and automate packaging processes in sectors such as food, beverages, and consumer goods. ​

By Industry: The Consumer Goods segment led the market with a 35% share in 2023. The increasing adoption of packaging robots can be attributed to the growing need for automation in packaging processes, which is driven by the expansion of e-commerce and rising consumer expectations. Robotic packing helps with packaging speed, consistency, and product safety, making them ideal for high-volume consumer goods manufacturers. ​

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges in Packaging Robots Market

North America dominated the Packaging Robots Market in 2023, holding a market share of over 38%. The said leadership is on account of the region's mature automation ecosystem, robust technological advancements, and high penetration of robotics in packaging sectors. Major robotics manufacturers and progressive investments in smart packaging solutions have augmented the growth of the market. Moreover, quality and safety regulations are increasingly stringent and have pushed companies to introduce advanced robotic systems to improve compliance and efficiency. ​

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the Packaging Robots Market due to several key factors. The pressure on labor costs has led to the adoption of automation by companies so they can stay cost-effective and competitive. Moreover, the fast-paced industrialization in sectors including food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce has further boosted the need for modern packaging solutions. In countries such as China, Japan and India, these governments are doing their part through favorable policies, subsidies, and research initiatives to support automation. With help from leading robotics manufacturers and ongoing technological developments, the market continues to grow. Industries can boost productivity, cut down mistakes, and make packaging operations faster by introducing robotics, making automation a sound investment for long-term efficiencies and profitability in the region.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024: SORMA Group, a leading industrial automation and robotics solution provider, launched a new box-filling robot designed to facilitate the placing of packs in boxes, improving post-harvest through automation.

