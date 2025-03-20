Pulsed Field Ablation Market to Hit USD 2,127.9 Million by 2032, Exhibiting a 38.90% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pulsed Field Ablation Market size was valued at USD 110.8 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2127.9 million by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 38.90% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF), coupled with technological advancements in minimally invasive cardiac procedures, is driving the demand for pulsed field ablation (PFA) systems worldwide.





Market analysis

Pulsed Field Ablation is a new non-thermal ablation technique that improves treatment precision and efficiency for cardiac arrhythmias, especially for atrial fibrillation. PFA enables selective cardiac tissue ablation with high-energy electric fields without employing classical thermal ablation which causes collateral damage and prolonged procedure durations. This latest method is playing its role in driving a change in the way patients with arrhythmias are being treated helping achieve better results while also allowing them to be discharged sooner. One of the key factors driving the PFA market is the growing incidence of atrial fibrillation. Estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest the number of people in the U.S. with AF will reach 12.1 million by 2030. AF increases the risk of stroke, heart failure, and other cardiovascular complications, highlighting the need for effective treatment options, such as PFA. Market growth is further driven by technological advancements in ablation devices including enhanced multi-electrode catheters, and technology-integrated mapping systems. In addition, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding better outcomes associated with PFA such as lower complications during procedure and higher precision will further contribute to the market expansion.

Segment Analysis

By Component

The catheter segment led the Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) market in 2023, with a revenue share of 89.3%. PFA procedures are primarily performed by catheters that deliver pulsed electric fields to targeted cardiac tissue to treat arrhythmia. Newer catheters adopted improved design features, including flexible tips, and multi-electrode configurations, and integrated with advanced mapping systems to enhance their accuracy and safety. The new technology enables a more efficient delivery of energy, thereby reducing procedural times and limiting the potential for complications. In addition, the use of biocompatible materials and improved durability have contributed to the increased longevity of catheters, making them more cost-effective. Additionally, supporting devices such as generators, which ensure accurate energy delivery, and mapping systems, which enable real-time monitoring of the ablation process, complement the ablation catheters. The catheter segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance due to the focus of manufacturers on designing next-generation devices that offer better function and positive patient outcomes.

By Indication

In 2023, the atrial fibrillation (AF) segment accounted for the largest 97.2% market share owing to the high prevalence of AF in the world. Atrial fibrillation is the commonest cardiac arrhythmia observed in millions of people with an increase in the elderly population. Finally, PFA has the important property that it selectively ablates myocardial tissue without causing thermal damage to the surrounding structures, and thus, it is a highly promising therapy for AF. The segment's growth can be attributed to both the rising geriatric population, which is more prone to suffering from AF, and its related complications (such as stroke and heart failure). Other indications, such as ventricular tachycardia and supraventricular tachycardia, are also benefiting from PFA technology but have a smaller market share. With the improved detection capability in more complex arrhythmias, PFA systems would have the potential to treat an increased array of arrhythmia types, which may further drive market growth and applications of PFA systems as they become increasingly more developed and accessible.

By End-Use

The market share of the inpatient facilities segment was 90.8% by revenue in 2023. Given the requirement for sophisticated infrastructure, astute personnel, and holistic post-procedure care, the PFA procedures are predominantly performed in inpatient settings, usually hospitals or specialized cardiac centers. They are outfitted with advanced monitoring systems and emergency response equipment to provide secure patient transport to and from both inpatient and outpatient ablation procedures. The segment predominance is also due to a high number of complex cardiac cases treated by the hospitals. However, the increasing trend towards performing cardiac procedures on an outpatient basis, particularly in North America and Europe, is expected to be one of the factors contributing to the growth of PFA in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). The movement toward outpatient care is driven by improved recovery times, more effective minimally invasive techniques, and cost-effective procedures, making PFA an ideal candidate for ASCs.

Pulsed Field Ablation Market Segmentation

By Component

Catheters

Generators

By Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Non-atrial Fibrillation

By End-Use

Inpatient Facilities

Outpatient Facilities

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the PFA market in 2023, with the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation, the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong government support for cardiac care driving the growth of this market. The U.S. is a key contributor, with the CDC reporting that AF affects approximately 2.7–6.1 million Americans. These include the presence of leading market players, including Medtronic and Boston Scientific, as well as the growing investments toward R&D for next-generation ablation technologies, thus driving regional market growth. Moreover, favourable reimbursement policies and increasing knowledge about the advantages of PFA among healthcare professionals is fuelling its adoption. The global PFA market will also continue to be led by the North America region because of the presence of several clinical trial and technological development services.

Due to better healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high awareness regarding cardiac arrhythmias, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are making significant investments to modernize their healthcare systems and are emphasizing minimizing the burden of CVD. For instance, NPCDCS (National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Stroke) launched by the Indian government is encouraging the adoption of advanced treatments, such as PFA. The region being home to a vast patient population and increasing adoption of minimally invasive processes are some of the growth opportunities. Approximately 65% of the world's population is currently found in the Asia-Pacific region, and as PFA technology becomes more affordable and available in the country, the adoption of PFA technology in Asia-Pacific will grow, making it a high-growth market.

Recent Developments

Medtronic company had launched its PulseSelect™ PFA System and announced receiving CE Mark approval in 2023 for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. It is capable of providing accurate and effective ablation with very low complication rates.

In January 2024, Boston Scientific announced that its FARAPULSE™ PFA System which combines a flexible catheter and built-in mapping features to improve procedure accuracy received FDA approval.





