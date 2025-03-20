OPTN Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of OptiNose, to Paratek Pharmaceuticals

MONSEY, N.Y., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of OptiNose, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTN) (“OptiNose”) to Paratek Pharmaceuticals (“Paratek”) for $9.00 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right (“CVR”) worth $5.00 per share payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved by OptiNose’s flagship drug, XHANCE.

Notably, as detailed below, the sale price is below the price target for OptiNose of at least three Wall Street analysts even including the CVR (source: TipRanks).

Additionally, the sale price is well below OptiNose’ 52-week high of $25.80, and thus the deal appears highly opportunistic.

If you remain an OptiNose shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/optinose/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On March 20, 2025, OptiNose announced that it had agreed to be sold to Paratek for $9.00 per share in cash, plus a CVR worth $5.00 per share payable in the event that certain net revenue milestones are achieved by OptiNose’s flagship drug, XHANCE.

Notably, the sale price is below the price target for OptiNose of at least three Wall Street analysts even including the CVR:

Matthew Caufield of H.C. Wainwright ($18.00 per share target)

Thomas Flaten of Lake Street ($17.00 per share target)

David Amsellem of Piper Sandler ($15.00 per share target)



(source: TipRanks)

Additionally, the sale price is well below OptiNose’ 52-week high of $25.80, and thus the deal appears highly opportunistic.

“We are investigating whether the OptiNose Board of Directors acted in the best interests of OptiNose shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to OptiNose shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com