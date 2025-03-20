Liquid Biopsy Market Projected to Reach USD 21.78 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics – SNS Insider

Pune, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Biopsy Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global liquid biopsy market, which was valued at USD 7.20 billion in 2023, is anticipated to expand to USD 21.78 billion by 2032. This projection reflects a compound annual growth rate of 13.11% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Liquid biopsy, a minimally invasive diagnostic method, identifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free nucleic acids, and exosomes in body fluids and provides a holistic genomic portrait of tumors without requiring conventional tissue biopsies. This method enables early cancer diagnosis, monitoring of treatment response, and detection of therapeutic targets, thus improving personalized medicine approaches. The rise in cancer cases across the world, along with the change towards non-surgical diagnostic methods, has driven the use of liquid biopsy technologies.

Advances in technology, like the combination of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and increases in assay specificity and sensitivity, have further enhanced the market. These technologies provide for the detection of low-prevalence genetic mutations and continuous real-time tumor dynamics monitoring, which results in more effective clinical decisions and enhanced patient outcomes. Moreover, increased awareness by healthcare providers and patients regarding the advantages of liquid biopsies, such as decreased procedural complications and quicker diagnostic times, have further fueled the market.





Key Liquid Biopsy Companies Profiled

ANGLE plc – PARSORTIX

Oncimmune Holdings PLC – ImmunoINSIGHT

Guardant Health – Guardant360

Myriad Genetics, Inc. – myChoice CDx

Biocept, Inc. – Target Selector

Lucence Health Inc. – LiquidHALLMARK

Freenome Holdings, Inc. – Freenome Liquid Biopsy Platform

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2

QIAGEN – QIAseq Targeted DNA Panels

Illumina, Inc. – NextSeq and MiSeq Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. – Oncomine Target Test

Epigenomics AG – Epi proColon

Natera, Inc. – Signatera

Liquid Biopsy Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.20 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 21.78 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

In 2023, the market of instruments dominated the liquid biopsy market with a share of 47.1%. This is due to the vital role played by sophisticated instruments in conducting accurate and reliable liquid biopsy tests. The instruments are very important for the detection and analysis of circulating biomarkers accurately, thus ensuring that diagnostic procedures are effective.

On the other hand, the kits and reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. This is owing to the rise in demand for ready-to-use consumables that simplify workflow efficiency and save time in sample processing. The convenience and standardization provided by the kits and reagents render them essential in both clinical and research environments, hence driving their accelerated adoption.

By Technology:

The segment of multi-gene parallel analysis, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, dominated the liquid biopsy market in 2023 and maintained a high revenue share of 76.1%. NGS facilitates the concurrent analysis of numerous genetic mutations at once, delivering complete genomic information that is extremely useful for tailoring cancer treatment plans. Its sensitivity and specificity in identifying an extensive range of genetic alterations have established it as a technology of choice within the liquid biopsy market.

Conversely, the single-gene analysis segment, specifically polymerase chain reaction (PCR) microarrays, is expected to see strong growth in the forecast period. PCR microarrays provide an inexpensive and efficient method for the detection of certain genetic mutations and are thus made available for clinical use on a routine basis. Their ease of use, along with continuous improvement that increases their accuracy and throughput, is driving their increasing popularity in different healthcare environments.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables Kits and Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

Multi-gene-parallel Analysis (NGS)

Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

By Sample Type

Blood Sample

Others

By Biomarker

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Nucleic Acids

Exosomes/ Microvesicles

Circulating Proteins

By Application

Cancer

Reproductive Health

Others

By Clinical Application

Therapy Selection

Treatment Monitoring

Early Cancer Screening

Recurrence Monitoring

Others

By End-use

Hospitals and Laboratories

Specialty Clinics

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

North America held the highest market share of liquid biopsy in 2023, with a share of 52.3%. This dominance stems from the prevalent incidence of cancer, fast-paced technological breakthroughs, and heavy government support for cancer diagnosis and research. The concentration of many biotechnology firms working on sophisticated tests also strengthens the market in this region. Groups like the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) are proactively endorsing the use of liquid biopsy technologies, thus increasing their uptake and incorporation into practice.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period. The reasons behind this rapid growth are improving healthcare reforms, a huge aging population, and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure. The high incidence of cancer in China and India, combined with government initiatives that provide free screening programs for several cancers, will fuel the need for liquid biopsy tests. Government, institute, and company collaborations for the supply and distribution of such tests also increase market growth within this region.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Oxford Cancer Analytics secured USD 11 million in Series A funding to advance early lung cancer detection and facilitate curative treatments. Additionally, Dr. Heinrich Roder, a specialist in lung cancer proteomics liquid biopsy, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at OXcan.

Oxford Cancer Analytics secured USD 11 million in Series A funding to advance early lung cancer detection and facilitate curative treatments. Additionally, Dr. Heinrich Roder, a specialist in lung cancer proteomics liquid biopsy, has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Research and Development at OXcan. January 2025: Mayo Clinic Laboratories partnered with oncology diagnostics company Lucence to broaden global access to Lucence's LiquidHallmark liquid biopsy technology. This collaboration will allow Mayo Clinic Laboratories to offer Lucence's liquid biopsy solutions to international markets.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Liquid Biopsy Market by Product

8. Liquid Biopsy Market by Technology

9. Liquid Biopsy Market by Sample Type

10. Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarker

11. Liquid Biopsy Market by Application

12. Liquid Biopsy Market by Clinical Application

13. Liquid Biopsy Market by End-use

14. Regional Analysis

15. Company Profiles

16. Use Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

