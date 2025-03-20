Allsup Employment Services Joins United Spinal Association’s Work Readiness Program, Admission Now Open

Belleville, Illinois, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES) is collaborating on another successful Work Readiness & Education Program with United Spinal Association, a U.S. nonprofit organization serving wheelchair users. AES has helped thousands of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries return to work as a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN).

This virtual webinar series, held over several weeks, highlights the shared mission of Allsup Employment Services and the United Spinal Association to support individuals with disabilities in achieving greater independence and quality of life.

During this free virtual webinar series, vocational experts will discuss the ins-and-outs of the Social Security Administration’s Ticket To Work (TTW) Program, as well as employment opportunities for individuals with spinal conditions.

“I’m honored to represent Allsup Employment Services in this important discussion on the Ticket To Work Program and the critical support available to individuals with disabilities through our Social Security-approved Employment Network,” said Diane Winiarski, director of Allsup Employment Services. “Many individuals with spinal conditions are unaware of how Ticket To Work can provide a path back to employment while protecting their disability benefits. Our goal is to help them navigate this transition with confidence, offering expert guidance on benefits management, workplace accommodations and career development.”

As an Employment Network (EN), AES helps disability beneficiaries return to work as Ticket participants by using the program’s offerings and meeting Social Security’s requirements to successfully achieve self-sufficiency. TTW is a free program for SSDI recipients and designed to support more than 40% of beneficiaries who express interest in working again following a work-disrupting disability.

The program will provide insights on key employment topics, including:

Interview tips.

Managing benefits.

Resume writing.

Disclosing a disability.

Workplace accommodations and assistive technology.

Participants will gain valuable guidance on navigating employment while balancing health and financial considerations.

United Spinal Association’s Work Readiness Program is designed to support the pursuit of job opportunities for all wheelchair users, including people with spinal cord Injury and disorders (SCI/D). The program provides access to resources for people who want to return to work, including information about benefits, transitioning to employment, how-to guides, and guidance on removing barriers to employment, as well as access to mentors who have successfully returned to work after injury or diagnosis.

Anyone interested in attending the 13-week program may register online.

United Spinal’s Work Readiness Program also supports employers interested in ensuring that people with disabilities are represented in their workforce by providing guidance and resources in recruitment, onboarding, and accommodations through training and distributing job opportunities to their national network of members and 50 chapters. Learn more about the Work Readiness Program at UnitedSpinal.org.

As a long-time champion of United Spinal Association, AES participates in virtual and in-person events designed to demystify the TTW Program and highlight employment services and resources for disability beneficiaries who would like to return to work.

Learn more about returning to work with SSDI benefits and help from Allsup Employment Services by calling 866-540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com .

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

United Spinal Association represents our nation’s 5.5 million wheelchair users. We proudly trace our roots to the paralyzed World War II vets who came home to an inaccessible nation and made it their new mission to create a fully inclusive society. We honor them by using today’s tools to provide top-notch service and resources to our members, chapters, and the broader disability community.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com and @AllsupESWork.

