Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

 | Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG

ZUG, Switzerland, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to trades entered into by a PDMR of the Company pursuant to a 10b5-1 trading plan, in accordance with Rule 10b5-1(c)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Attachments


Attachments

PDMR notification - R. Sherif - sales 14 Mar 2025 PDMR notification - R. Sherif - sales 17 Mar 2025 PDMR notification - R. Sherif - sales 18 Mar 2025 PDMR notification - R. Sherif - sales 19 Mar 2025 PDMR notification - R. Sherif - sales 20 Mar 2025

Contact Data