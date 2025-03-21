Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 75 855 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 13 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 619 36.27 36.62 35.62 385 151 MTF CBOE 7 546 36.25 36.62 35.64 273 543 MTF Turquoise 1 642 36.24 36.62 35.66 59 506 MTF Aquis 954 36.21 36.60 35.66 34 544 14 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 641 35.86 36.18 35.62 309 866 MTF CBOE 4 066 35.74 36.06 35.60 145 319 MTF Turquoise 870 35.76 36.04 35.58 31 111 MTF Aquis 423 35.89 36.00 35.78 15 181 17 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 821 36.38 36.60 36.18 357 288 MTF CBOE 3 847 36.37 36.54 36.22 139 915 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 18 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 089 36.62 37.18 36.22 369 459 MTF CBOE 3 911 36.68 37.18 36.30 143 455 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 19 March 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 560 36.46 36.62 36.28 348 558 MTF CBOE 3 866 36.45 36.60 36.28 140 916 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 75 855 36.30 37.18 35.58 2 753 813

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 March 2025 1 521 35.82 36.16 35.60 54 482 14 March 2025 600 35.77 35.90 35.60 21 462 17 March 2025 600 36.27 36.30 36.20 21 762 18 March 2025 600 36.76 36.80 36.74 22 056 19 March 2025 800 36.38 36.50 36.30 29 104 Total 4 121 148 866





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 March 2025 600 36.50 36.60 36.40 21 900 14 March 2025 400 35.95 36.00 35.90 14 380 17 March 2025 1 200 36.41 36.60 36.22 43 692 18 March 2025 600 36.84 37.00 36.72 22 104 19 March 2025 600 36.58 36.70 36.52 21 948 Total 3 400 124 024

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 567 shares.

On 19 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 767 100 own shares, or 5.10% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

