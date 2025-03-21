Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 75 855 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
13 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 61936.2736.6235.62385 151
 MTF CBOE7 54636.2536.6235.64273 543
 MTF Turquoise1 64236.2436.6235.6659 506
 MTF Aquis95436.2136.6035.6634 544
14 March 2025Euronext Brussels8 64135.8636.1835.62309 866
 MTF CBOE4 06635.7436.0635.60145 319
 MTF Turquoise87035.7636.0435.5831 111
 MTF Aquis42335.8936.0035.7815 181
17 March 2025Euronext Brussels9 82136.3836.6036.18357 288
 MTF CBOE3 84736.3736.5436.22139 915
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
18 March 2025Euronext Brussels10 08936.6237.1836.22369 459
 MTF CBOE3 91136.6837.1836.30143 455
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
19 March 2025Euronext Brussels9 56036.4636.6236.28348 558
 MTF CBOE3 86636.4536.6036.28140 916
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 75 85536.3037.1835.582 753 813

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 121 shares during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 13 March 2025 to 19 March 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
13 March 20251 52135.8236.1635.6054 482
14 March 202560035.7735.9035.6021 462
17 March 202560036.2736.3036.2021 762
18 March 202560036.7636.8036.7422 056
19 March 202580036.3836.5036.3029 104
Total4 121   148 866


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
13 March 202560036.5036.6036.4021 900
14 March 202540035.9536.0035.9014 380
17 March 20251 20036.4136.6036.2243 692
18 March 202560036.8437.0036.7222 104
19 March 202560036.5836.7036.5221 948
Total3 400   124 024

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 567 shares.

On 19 March 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 767 100 own shares, or 5.10% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

