Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

21 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of ordinary shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities. The net number of ordinary shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period.

NameNumber of PSP Shares ForfeitedNumber of PSP Shares VestingTotal number of Shares Sold for TaxTotal number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Andrew Golding4,65657,93127,32430,607
Jens Bech1,80122,40010,56511,835
Jason Elphick1,41517,6058,3049,301
Hasan Kazmi1,51418,8418,8879,954
Clive Kornitzer1,93124,02411,33112,693
Lisa Odendaal1,23715,3907,2598,131
Richard Wilson1,24215,4497,2878,162

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personAndrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief Executive Officer


b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil57,931
(2) £4.6423994427,324
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 57,931
  2. 27,324
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £126,848.92
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJens Bech
2. Reason for the notification

c. Position/status

Group Commercial Director


d. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil22,400
(2) £4.6423994410,565
d. Aggregated Information: Aggregated volume
(1) 22,400
(2) 10565



Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £49,046.95
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personJason Elphick
2. Reason for the notification

e. Position/status

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary


f. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil17,605
(2) £4.642399448,304
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 17,605
  2. 8,304


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £38,550.48
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personHasan Kazmi
2. Reason for the notification

g. Position/status

Group Chief Risk Officer


h. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil18,841
(2) £4.642399448,887

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 18,841
  2. 8,887


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £41,257.00
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personClive Kornitzer
2. Reason for the notification

i. Position/status

Group Chief Operating Officer


j. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil24,024
(2) £4.6423994411,331

d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 24,024
  2. 11,331


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £52,603.03
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personLisa Odendaal
2. Reason for the notification

k. Position/status

Group Chief Internal Auditor


l. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil15,390
(2) £4.642399447,259
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 15,390
  2. 7,259
Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £33,699.18
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural personRichard Wilson
2. Reason for the notification

m. Position/status

Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO


n. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each

Identification codeGB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  1. Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP.
  2. Disposal – tax liability
c. Price(s) and Volume(s)PriceVolume
(1) Nil15,449
(2) £4.642399447,287
d. Aggregated Information:



Aggregated volume

  1. 15,449
  2. 7,287


Aggregated price



  1. Consideration Price: Nil
  2. Total Sale Price: £33,829.16
e. Date of transaction20 March 2025
f. Place of transaction(1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Fordet: 01634 848 944
Group Head of Governance & Secretariat 
  
Investor relations 
Alastair Pate
Group Head of Investor Relations
Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk		t: 01634 838973
  
Brunswick 
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzert: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.