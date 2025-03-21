LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

21 March 2025

OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards vested under 2020 Performance Share Plan (PSP).

The 2020 PSP was granted on 19 March 2020 at a price of £2.5836 per ordinary share being the average closing price of the shares for the five dealing days leading up to the date of grant. 92.56 per cent of the awards vested and a sufficient number of ordinary shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities. The net number of ordinary shares received by each PDMR are subject to a one year holding period.

Name Number of PSP Shares Forfeited Number of PSP Shares Vesting Total number of Shares Sold for Tax Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account Andrew Golding 4,656 57,931 27,324 30,607 Jens Bech 1,801 22,400 10,565 11,835 Jason Elphick 1,415 17,605 8,304 9,301 Hasan Kazmi 1,514 18,841 8,887 9,954 Clive Kornitzer 1,931 24,024 11,331 12,693 Lisa Odendaal 1,237 15,390 7,259 8,131 Richard Wilson 1,242 15,449 7,287 8,162

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Andrew Golding 2. Reason for the notification



a. Position/status



Chief Executive Officer



b. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 57,931 (2) £4.64239944 27,324 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



57,931 27,324 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £126,848.92 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jens Bech 2. Reason for the notification



c. Position/status



Group Commercial Director



d. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 22,400 (2) £4.64239944 10,565 d. Aggregated Information: Aggregated volume

(1) 22,400

(2) 10565







Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £49,046.95 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Jason Elphick 2. Reason for the notification



e. Position/status



Group General Counsel and Company Secretary



f. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 17,605 (2) £4.64239944 8,304 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



17,605 8,304



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £38,550.48 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 2. Reason for the notification



g. Position/status



Group Chief Risk Officer



h. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 18,841 (2) £4.64239944 8,887



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



18,841 8,887



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £41,257.00 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 2. Reason for the notification



i. Position/status



Group Chief Operating Officer



j. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 24,024 (2) £4.64239944 11,331



d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



24,024 11,331



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £52,603.03 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 2. Reason for the notification



k. Position/status



Group Chief Internal Auditor



l. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 15,390 (2) £4.64239944 7,259 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



15,390 7,259 Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £33,699.18 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson 2. Reason for the notification



m. Position/status



Group Chief Credit Officer and MLRO



n. Initial notification/amendment







Initial Notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary shares of £0.01 each



Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2020 PSP. Disposal – tax liability c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume (1) Nil 15,449 (2) £4.64239944 7,287 d. Aggregated Information:







Aggregated volume



15,449 7,287



Aggregated price







Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £33,829.16 e. Date of transaction 20 March 2025 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Dionne Mortley-Forde t: 01634 848 944 Group Head of Governance & Secretariat Investor relations Alastair Pate

Group Head of Investor Relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.