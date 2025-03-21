OXB honoured at 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards in 'Cell & Gene Therapy – Global' category

Oxford, UK – 21 March 2025: OXB (LSE: OXB) (the "Company"), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today announces that the Company has been recognised as a winner in the 'Cell & Gene Therapy – Global' category at the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards.

The annual CDMO Leadership Awards recognise excellence in contract development and manufacturing based on independent surveys from leading global biopharma and biotechnology companies. The awards use feedback exclusively from experienced industry leaders to evaluate CDMOs across key performance metrics. OXB's recognition reflects the Company's excellence in quality, innovation and service capabilities across its integrated global network of facilities, and highlights its growing position as a world-leading cell and gene therapy CDMO.

Dr. Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition which validates our successful transformation into a pure-play cell and gene therapy CDMO. This award reflects both our 30-year heritage of innovation in viral vectors and the success of our 'One OXB' multi-vector, multi-site strategy across the UK, US and France. Most importantly, it acknowledges our team's commitment to quality and collaboration as we work alongside our clients to enable the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients worldwide."

This industry recognition coincides with a period of strong commercial momentum for OXB, with growing demand for its CDMO services across all key viral vector types and an expanding global client portfolio spanning multiple development stages from early clinical work through to commercialisation.

