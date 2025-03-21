Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market to Reach USD 1769.97 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.35% | SNS Insider

Austin, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market was valued at USD 674.60 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1769.97 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.35% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market: Driving IoT, 5G, and Smart Infrastructure Growth

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipset Market is rapidly expanding due to its ability to transmit both power and data over a single cable, making it a preferred solution for industrial automation, smart buildings, and enterprise networking. This growing adoption is accelerating the deployment of IoT devices, security cameras, VoIP phones, and LED lighting to enhance operational efficiency. Advancements in network infrastructure focus on delivering faster, more reliable, and lower-latency data transfer while improving heat dissipation, reducing power loss, and enhancing fault tolerance. Energy efficiency remains a key driver, with PoE chipsets supporting optimized power distribution, minimal idle consumption, and compliance with stringent IEEE eco-sustainability standards. The rising demand for integrated power and data solutions across industries, coupled with the proliferation of smart IoT devices, is fueling market growth. Increased adoption of PoE-enabled smart lighting, particularly LED systems, is driving efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the expansion of 5G networks and IoT ecosystems is boosting the need for PoE-supported infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity and power transmission.

PoE Chipset Market Growth Analysis by Type, Standard, Devices, and End Use (2023-2032)

By Type

In 2023, PoE Powered Devices (PD) chipsets held a dominant 53.8% market share, driven by the widespread adoption of network cameras, VoIP phones, LED lighting, and wireless access points powered by Wireline PoE technology. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for IoT-enabled smart devices and energy-efficient solutions across commercial and industrial sectors. The rising adoption of smart buildings and security systems further strengthens the market position of PD chipsets.

PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) chipsets are expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, owing to effective high power PoE standards (IEEE 802.3bt) and demand for centralized power management. Market growth will continue, driven by the growing industrial automation, 5G networks, and smart city initiatives that are powering adoption of PSE chipsets.

By Standard

In 2023, the 802.3at (PoE+) standard dominated the PoE chipset market with a 47.2% share, driven by its widespread use in VoIP phones, security cameras, wireless access points, and LED lighting. Offering up to 30W per port, it remained the preferred choice for commercial and industrial applications, supported by growing smart infrastructure and IoT connectivity.

The IEEE 802.3bt standard is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by demand for higher power delivery (up to 100W). This standard supports advanced applications, including high-performance wireless access points, smart displays, and industrial automation, making it a key enabler for next-generation PoE adoption.

By Devices

In 2023, Ethernet Switch & Injector PoE chipsets held the largest market share at 24.6%, driven by the increasing demand for efficient networking solutions in enterprises, data centers, and smart buildings. Widely used for powering IP cameras, VoIP phones, and wireless access points, these devices enable seamless data transmission and centralized power management. The transition to IoT-driven infrastructure and cloud applications further reinforced their dominance.

LED lighting is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the shift toward smart, energy-efficient lighting. Increasing adoption of cost effectual, easily remotely controlled, and automated PoE-powered LED systems in smart buildings, commercial spaces, and industrial facilities is supporting this segment’s fast growth.

By End Use

In 2023, the industrial sector dominated the market with a 43.7% share, driven by the rising adoption of PoE-enabled automation systems, security solutions, and wireless communication networks. Industries increasingly utilize PoE technology to power IoT devices, sensors, and control systems, ensuring seamless data transfer and centralized power management.

The commercial segment is set to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to the adoption of PoE solutions for VoIP phones, access control and energy-saving LED lighting by enterprises. The growth in co-working spaces, commercialization of automation, and smart city initiatives shall be the primary driving factors for PoE adoptions in the commercial segment, during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis: North America’s Dominance and Asia Pacific’s Rapid Growth in the PoE Chipset Market

In 2023, North America held a dominant 36.9% market share, driven by the widespread adoption of smart infrastructure, catalyst equipment, and advanced networking solutions. The presence of major technology companies like Cisco, Broadcom, and Texas Instruments, along with increasing investments in data centers, 5G networks, and smart buildings, reinforced the region’s leadership. Smart city initiatives, such as New York’s PoE-enabled smart audio-visual systems and intelligent lighting, as well as the Office of Technology and Innovation Surveillance Camera program, further demonstrated PoE technology’s role in urban development. Additionally, Silicon Valley’s strong adoption of PoE solutions for office automation, VoIP communication, and security systems has significantly contributed to market expansion.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and several smart city initiatives. Top leading players such as China, India, and Japan keep investing in IoT, 5G, and smart infrastructure to boost the PoE market growth. Real-World Examples: Singapore Smart Nation Initiative — Here’s an example of PoE-powered LEDs, security cameras, and IoT sensors for the management of smart city services under the Singapore Smart Nation initiative. Likewise, the Digital India program in India has further catalyzed the end-user adoption of PoE-based networking solutions across commercial and public sector domains creating significant opportunities for market expansion in the region.

Recent Development

On March 7, 2024, the Ethernet Alliance emphasized the importance of PoE certification in ensuring interoperability and preventing costly recalls. A recent survey revealed that 93% of system integrators prefer IEEE 802.3-compliant PoE devices, highlighting the industry's strong demand for standardization.

On December 12, 2024, a Raspberry Pi 500 teardown uncovered space for an M.2 SSD and Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) support, hinting at potential future variants with enhanced storage and power options.

On February 27, 2025, at MWC 2025, Metanoia unveiled the MT5824 chipset, a 5G SoC with 90% lower power consumption, 80% BOM cost reduction, and a 70% smaller footprint than FPGA-based solutions, revolutionizing O-RU efficiency with its future-proof SDR architecture and open-source SDK.

