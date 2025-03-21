Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size to Hit USD 91.47 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Rapid Testing Solutions – SNS Insider

Pune, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 46.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 91.47 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.72% from 2024 to 2032.”

The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is growing strongly, driven by technological innovation and rising incidence of chronic diseases. POC diagnostics allow for quick, on-site testing, enabling instant clinical decisions and enhanced patient outcomes. The growing incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions has increased the need for easy and effective diagnostic solutions. Also, the use of sophisticated technologies such as artificial intelligence and biosensors has improved the accuracy and convenience of POC diagnostics, pushing the market further.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott (i-STAT System, FreeStyle Libre Continuous Glucose Monitoring System)

Roche Diagnostics (Accu-Chek Guide Glucometer, Cobas Liat PCR System)

Siemens Healthineers (epoc Blood Analysis System, CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test)

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid GeneXpert System, HemoCue Hb 801 Hemoglobin Analyzer)

Quidel Corporation (Sofia SARS Antigen FIA, QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD Veritor Plus System, BD FACSPresto Near-Patient CD4 Counter)

Cardinal Health (SureTemp Thermometer, Instra-Therm Infrared Thermometer)

BioMérieux (VIKIA Malaria Rapid Test, BIOFIRE FilmArray)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TaqMan Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics, Procalcitonin (PCT) Test)

Cepheid (GeneXpert Infinity System, Xpert MTB/RIF Assay)

Nova Biomedical (StatStrip Glucose/Ketone Meter, Stat Profile Prime Plus Analyzer)

HemoCue (HemoCue Glucose 201 RT, HemoCue HbA1c 501)

OraSure Technologies (OraQuick HIV Test, OraQuick HCV Rapid Antibody Test)

EKF Diagnostics (Quo-Lab HbA1c Analyzer, DiaSpect Tm Hemoglobin Analyzer)

Accriva Diagnostics (Hemochron Signature Elite, VerifyNow System)

Chembio Diagnostics (DPP HIV-Syphilis System, STAT-PAK Assay)

Trinity Biotech (Uni-Gold HIV Test, Premier Hb9210 HbA1c Analyzer)

ARKRAY, Inc. (Glucocard Shine Blood Glucose Meter, ADAMS A1c HA-8180V Analyzer)

PTS Diagnostics (CardioChek Plus Analyzer, A1CNow+ System)

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 46.97 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 91.47 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.72% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product:

In 2023, the blood glucose monitoring segment of the POC diagnostics market commanded a leading position with a share of 54%. This leadership is due to the high incidence of diabetes all over the world, which makes frequent monitoring of blood glucose necessary. The immediacy and ease of use of POC blood glucose monitors have made them must-have devices for diabetes care, and this has led to their large market share.

On the other hand, the pregnancy and fertility testing segment is expected to be the most rapidly growing segment in the forecast period. Rising awareness and proactive attitude toward reproductive health have resulted in an increased adoption rate of these test kits. Their convenience to use, low cost, and trend toward self-testing have increased their popularity among consumers, leading to rapid growth in this segment.

By Sample:

The blood sample segment led the POC diagnostics market in 2023 due to its efficiency in diagnosing a broad range of conditions, such as infectious diseases, metabolic disorders, and organ function tests. Blood-based POC tests are quick and precise, and they are a foundation in both clinical and home environments.

The urine sample segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the non-invasive nature of urine sampling and its effectiveness in identifying a range of health conditions, including urinary tract infections, kidney diseases, and metabolic disorders. The ease and convenience of urine-based POC tests are driving their growing popularity.

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Disease Monitoring

Cardiometabolic Disease Testing

Hematology Testing

Others

By Sample

Blood

Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs

Urine

Others

By End- User

Hospital Bedside

Physican’s Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retai Clinics

Home & Self Testing

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the POC diagnostics market in 2023 with a 43% market share. The dominance is owed to a robust healthcare infrastructure, a high rate of chronic disease prevalence, and the fast-paced adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. The availability of key market players and favorable government policies also add strength to the market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The demand for POC diagnostics in this region is being propelled by factors including rising healthcare spending, growing health awareness regarding the detection of disease at an early stage, and an expanding prevalence of chronic diseases. Moreover, advancements in the healthcare infrastructure base and the embrace of novel diagnostic solutions are fostering market growth in Asia-Pacific.

Recent Developments

October 2023: QIAGEN announced that its IVD kit and automated testing platform, NeuMoDx, received CE certification. This achievement significantly boosted the company’s market presence and revenue, enhancing its competitive position.

QIAGEN announced that its IVD kit and automated testing platform, NeuMoDx, received CE certification. This achievement significantly boosted the company’s market presence and revenue, enhancing its competitive position. May 2023: BD secured 510(k) clearance for its Kiestra Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) imaging application, which utilizes AI technology. The application accelerates test turnaround times by automating the labor-intensive process of assessing bacterial growth on Petri dishes.

Statistical Insights and Trends

The global prevalence of diabetes reached approximately 10%, underscoring the critical need for accessible blood glucose monitoring solutions.

In North America, over 70% of primary care settings integrated POC diagnostic tools, reflecting a significant shift toward rapid testing methodologies.

The integration of artificial intelligence in POC diagnostics has led to a 25% improvement in diagnostic accuracy, enhancing clinical decision-making processes.

There was a 40% increase in the adoption of home-based POC testing kits in 2023, indicating a growing consumer preference for convenient health monitoring solutions.

Global healthcare spending on POC diagnostics witnessed a 15% year-over-year increase, highlighting the escalating investment in rapid diagnostic technologies.





