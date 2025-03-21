Hybrid Cloud Market Projected to Hit USD 405.62 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid Cloud Market Size Analysis:

“The Hybrid Cloud Market , valued at USD 96.78 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.31%, reaching USD 405.62 billion by 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Hybrid Cloud Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5524

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM (IBM Cloud, Watson)

Microsoft (Azure, Office 365)

Cisco Systems (Cisco Cloud, Cisco Meraki)

AWS (Amazon EC2, Amazon S3)

Oracle (Oracle Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database)

Google (Google Cloud Platform, Google Kubernetes Engine)

VMware (VMware Cloud, vSphere)

Alibaba (Alibaba Cloud, Elastic Compute Service)

Equinix (Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metal)

Rackspace (Rackspace Cloud, Rackspace Managed Hosting)

NetApp (NetApp Cloud Volumes, NetApp ONTAP)

Atos (Atos Cloud, Atos MyCloud)

Fujitsu (Fujitsu Cloud Service, Fujitsu K5)

CenturyLink (CenturyLink Cloud, CenturyLink Hybrid IT)

HPE (HPE GreenLake, HPE Ezmeral)

DXC (DXC Cloud, DXC Managed Services)

RightScale (Flexera Cloud Management, Cloud Management Platform)

Micro Focus (Micro Focus Hybrid Cloud, Operations Bridge)

NTT Communications (Enterprise Cloud, Cloudn)

Dell EMC (Dell VxRail, Dell EMC Cloud)

Citrix (Citrix Cloud, Citrix Workspace)

Pure Storage (Pure Storage Cloud Block Store, FlashArray)

Unitas Global (Unitas Cloud, Network as a Service)

Quest Software (Quest Cloud Management, Quest Backup Solutions)

T-Systems (T-Systems Cloud, T-Systems Hybrid Cloud)

Huawei (Huawei Cloud, Huawei CloudStack)

Broadcom (Broadcom Cloud, Broadcom Enterprise Solution

Hybrid Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 96.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 405.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.31% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Technological Advancements Fueling the Demand for Hybrid Cloud Solutions



• Growing Volume of IoT Data and Big Data Analytics Boosting Hybrid Cloud Demand

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Hybrid Cloud Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5524

Expanding Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Solutions Driven by Scalability, Flexibility, and Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Industries

The hybrid cloud market is witnessing strong growth, driven by companies looking for scalable and economical infrastructure. Companies increasingly use hybrid models to blend on-premises and cloud environments, optimize workloads, and maintain data security and compliance. Increasing need for seamless data management, multi-cloud strategies, and increased agility drives adoption in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail. Opportunities in the future are in AI-driven automation, edge computing, and industry-specific cloud solutions. Furthermore, collaborations between enterprise and cloud service providers will be the force behind innovation, enabling enhanced operational resilience and efficiency in a competitive digital environment.

Solution Segment Leads Hybrid Cloud Market, Services Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR of 19.55% from 2024 to 2032

The Solution segment led the hybrid cloud space in 2023 with roughly 73% of total revenue. This is due to the rising need for resilient cloud infrastructure that combines private and public clouds. Organizations require secure, scalable, and tailored cloud solutions for optimal workloads, better data management, and business continuity assurance. Industry customization also drives adoption, making the segment's considerable market share inevitable.

The Services segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 19.55% during 2024-2032, driven by increasing need for expert advice in hybrid cloud adoption. As companies transition to hybrid environments, consulting, integration, and managed services take precedence as cloud complexity, security threats, and perpetual optimization needs intensify. Specialized service vendors play a vital role in empowering companies to achieve operations efficiency and security optimization in hybrid cloud implementation.

BFSI Segment Dominates Hybrid Cloud Market, Healthcare Segment to Register the Fastest Growth Rate of 20.68% during 2024-2032

In 2023, the BFSI industry dominated the hybrid cloud market, with a share of 24% of total revenues. This is because the industry demands strong, flexible, and regulation-compliant cloud solutions to manage huge amounts of financial data. Hybrid cloud deployment in the BFSI industry enhances security for data, ensures business continuity, and optimizes operational expenses. The industry's ongoing digital transformation and reliance on cloud-based innovations further strengthen its position in the market.

The Healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.68% from 2024-2032, driven by increasing demand for secure, scalable cloud infrastructure to manage patient data and improve care delivery. Hybrid cloud enables healthcare organizations to store sensitive medical records securely while leveraging the flexibility of the cloud for data analysis, telemedicine, and collaboration. Strict privacy regulations and the digital revolution within the industry are fueling hybrid cloud adoption across healthcare.

Hybrid Hosting Segment Dominates the Hybrid Cloud Space with a 51% Revenue Market Share in 2023

The Hybrid Hosting segment was the leader in the hybrid cloud market in 2023, capturing 51% of total revenue. Its leadership is driven by growing demand for agile, economical hosting options that marry private and public cloud benefits. Hybrid hosting enables companies to host sensitive information on private infrastructure while leveraging public cloud scalability and resource optimization. It is a more secure solution, with more flexibility in operations and lower costs, and emerges as the preferred solution for business enterprises seeking an equilibrium cloud strategy.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Segment Dominates Hybrid Cloud Industry with 44% Revenue Share in 2023

In 2023, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment dominated the hybrid cloud marketplace with a 44% share of total revenue. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of cloud-based software that delivers cost-effective, scalable, and adaptable solutions. SaaS helps organizations obtain requisite software tools on-demand, reducing reliance on on-premises infrastructures and making maintenance easy. Increased use of SaaS for enterprise applications like CRM, finance, and HR further solidified its dominance in the hybrid cloud space.

Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Service Type

Cloud management and orchestration

Disaster recovery

Hybrid hosting

By Service Model

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Platform-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Healthcare

Retail

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Transportation

Others







Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5524

North America dominates the Hybrid Cloud Market in 2023, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR

North America was the leader in the hybrid cloud market in 2023 with a 40% revenue share. The superior technology infrastructure of the region, high adoption of clouds, and availability of big cloud service providers are the key drivers of its leadership. BFSI, healthcare, and technology sector enterprises heavily rely on hybrid cloud for scalability, security, and efficiency. Strong digital transformation initiatives and continued cloud innovation also contribute to North America's dominant position in the hybrid cloud market.

Asia Pacific will grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.12% from 2024-2032 owing to strong industrialization, increasing internet penetration, and increasing digital transformation activities. Hybrid cloud is being adopted by organizations in the region to meet data privacy, scalability, and cost-effectiveness requirements. The increasing technology ecosystem in the region as well as the rise of cloud-native startups are driving hybrid cloud adoption, and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the next few years.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation, By Application

9. Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation, By Service Type

10. Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation, By Service Model

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Hybrid Cloud Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/hybrid-cloud-market-5524

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.