Centrical Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Centrical’s platform is fulfilling its mission to engage frontline employees, improve productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“At a time when businesses face increasing pressure to invest in their workforce, adapt to evolving needs, and reskill employees, Centrical provides a powerful solution through performance visibility, advanced gamification, and AI-powered, personalized coaching and development. By empowering employees to grow and find purpose while enabling leaders to hit targets, retain talent, and foster a culture of continuous improvement, Centrical is shaping the future of frontline performance management,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group. “This certification is a well-deserved recognition of Centrical’s impact in this critical space.”

Brandon Hall Group’s analyst team conducted an in-depth evaluation of Centrical and its market landscape, including comprehensive briefings and a thorough assessment of the platform’s value proposition.

As a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, Centrical gains access to Brandon Hall Group’s world-class membership center, offering knowledge, resources, and advisory support. This certification recognizes Centrical’s adherence to the highest industry standards, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and innovation.

“At Centrical, we believe frontline employees deserve personalized, AI-powered experiences that not only elevate their performance but also drive real business results,” said Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder of Centrical. “This certification validates our commitment to transforming frontline performance by fostering behavioral change at scale. By empowering employees to grow and equipping leaders to achieve measurable outcomes—such as improved productivity, retention, and customer satisfaction—we’re redefining workforce engagement for the modern enterprise.”

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era. For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

About Centrical

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth, through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee—all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical’s conversational AI Assistant empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

In 2024, Centrical was recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan in their Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Radar™, validating its innovative approach to employee performance and engagement.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

