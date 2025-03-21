IDEX Biometrics ASA: Notice of extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA will hold an extraordinary general meeting (“EGM”) on Friday 11 April 2025 at 12.00 CET as an online meeting. Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 11 March 2025 regarding the loan financing of NOK 30 million secured, proposed debt conversion, and amendment of Convertible Bond.

The EGM-notice and the interim statement of financial position are attached.

Shareholders may attend online by PC, smartphone or tablet. There is no physical attendance option. The notice with attendance form will be sent to the shareholders today and is also enclosed.

The notice of the annual general meeting and the ancillary documents will be available at the Company's web site, www.idexbiometrics.com, and can be requested from the Company at no charge from ir@idexbiometrics.com .

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +47 91800186

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com .

About this notice:

This notice was published by Kristian Flaten, CFO, 21 March 2025 at 16:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachments