Lotto.com Announces Support of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling (“NCPG”), recognizes March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM). The annual observance of PGAM provides an essential platform for organizations across the country to highlight the availability of resources that support problem gambling prevention, education, treatment, and recovery.

Lotto.com is proud to have received its Internet Compliance Assessment Program (“iCAP”) accreditation from NCPG in 2021 for best practices in online player protection even prior to the company’s first state launch. Not just during March but all year round, Lotto.com is steadfast in its commitment to trusted practices and responsible online lottery play by enforcing player limits, offering self exclusion tools and following risk management and compliance protocols in every jurisdiction in which it operates. Furthermore the Company holds licenses in every state that formally regulates lottery couriers and is a member of the North American Association of State & Provincial Lotteries (NASPL).

This year’s PGAM theme, “Seeking Understanding,” focuses on increasing awareness of problem gambling as a serious but often misunderstood mental health condition. The campaign seeks to foster greater awareness and empathy, break down barriers to treatment, and provide support for individuals and families impacted by gambling-related harm.

As the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver official state lottery draw games and scratch tickets, Lotto.com recognizes the important conversation around problem gambling and responsible gaming. The company will continue to spread the word about the resources available for those dealing with problem gambling.

“Educating our players and the lottery industry is very important to our team at Lotto.com,” shares Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. "Our commitment is rooted in empowering individuals at every level of our organization with the knowledge, training and tools they need to navigate the lottery landscape responsibly. Through this, we aim to enhance security, build trust, and continue to contribute to a positive lottery experience.”

For more information about problem gambling and how to increase awareness of problem gambling, visit http://www.ncpgambling.org/FAQs .

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org . Help is available 24/7/365 – it is free and confidential.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 2.8 Million customers, and has created 8 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest win in history - over $5 Million to a customer in Arkansas. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is the only national nonprofit organization in the US that seeks to mitigate gambling-related harm. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. US and Canadian users can call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 800GAM, or visit www.1800gamblerchat.org. Help is available 24/7 – it is free and confidential.

