Allsup Supports Cancer And Careers’ Free Virtual Midwest Conference On Friday, March 28, 2025

Allsup, the nation's leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services, return-to-work support, and veterans disability appeal services, is proud to sponsor Cancer and Careers' annual Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer, scheduled for Friday, March 28, 2025.

According to the National Cancer Institute, 1.9 million new cancer cases are diagnosed each year in the U.S. and, as of 2022, more than 18.1 million cancer survivors are living in the country. As the number of survivors continues to grow, so does the need for resources and support to help individuals return to daily life and work after diagnosis and treatment.

Cancer and Careers’ free virtual event will provide cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, employers, and advocates with essential resources and strategies to navigate the challenges of employment and cancer treatment.

“At Allsup, we recognize that individuals facing cancer often experience significant financial and career-related concerns,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup. “By supporting Cancer and Careers, we help ensure that patients and survivors have access to a broad range of resources that complement our SSDI representation and return-to-work services, empowering them to navigate their employment challenges.”

With more than 40 years of experience, Allsup has helped more than 400,000 individuals with severe health conditions secure SSDI benefits when they are unable to work. The SSDI application process can be complex and time-consuming, but Allsup expert representatives help claimants navigate the system efficiently, increasing the likelihood of approval while helping reduce financial hardship.

“Many SSDI applicants experience long waiting periods for benefits approval,” Geist said. “Allsup offers Disability Financial Solutions®, a unique service that helps individuals manage financial obligations—including daily living expenses, credit card payments, and healthcare costs—during the waiting period.”

For individuals who recover and wish to return to work, Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network and subsidiary of Allsup LLC , provides free job placement assistance and career guidance through the Ticket to Work Program, ensuring a smooth transition back to the workforce.

Expert-Led Sessions Address Workplace Challenges for Cancer Survivors

The annual Midwest Conference on Work & Cancer will feature expert-led discussions on a variety of important topics, including:

Balancing treatment and work – Strategies for managing employment responsibilities alongside medical care

– Strategies for managing employment responsibilities alongside medical care Disclosure and privacy – Guidance on sharing a diagnosis with employers and co-workers

– Guidance on sharing a diagnosis with employers and co-workers Managing side effects at work – Practical solutions for coping with treatment-related challenges on the job

– Practical solutions for coping with treatment-related challenges on the job Effective communication – Techniques for navigating workplace conversations

– Techniques for navigating workplace conversations Career changes and transitions – Identifying new career opportunities after a cancer diagnosis

– Identifying new career opportunities after a cancer diagnosis Nutrition considerations – Maintaining a healthy diet while working and undergoing treatment.

Three event sessions offer continuing education credits for nurses, social workers and HR professionals. The conference will be hosted via Zoom, with real-time closed captioning available for all sessions. To register for this free event, visit CancerAndCareers.org.

Learn More About SSDI Benefits and Support Services

For more information about applying for SSDI benefits, filing an appeal after a Social Security denial, or checking eligibility, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

ABOUT CANCER AND CAREERS

Founded in 2001, Cancer and Careers is committed to eliminating fear and uncertainty for working people with cancer through direct support, services and education. In addition to programs for individuals, Cancer and Careers offers companies advisement and training through facilitated panels, workshops for managers and colleagues, policy guidance, focus groups, and more.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

