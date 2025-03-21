Mountain America Donates $14,500 to St. Luke's Children’s with Boise State Athletics

BOISE, Idaho, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union has donated $14,500 to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, as part of its on-going cause marketing program with Boise State University (BSU). This contribution, announced during BSU’s final home game of the 2024-2025 season on March 7, 2025, marks another milestone in the credit union’s commitment to supporting local communities.

Since 2017, Mountain America has committed to donating $50 for every three-point shot made by the team in the regular season. This donation brings total contributions to over $139,000.

“At Mountain America, community service isn't just a priority—it’s a core value. Supporting St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital goes beyond philanthropy by investing in children’s futures,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Mountain America Credit Union. “We’re honored to continue this tradition of making a difference through our partnership with BSU and our shared commitment to Idaho’s future.”

The $14,500 donation will go directly to St. Luke's Children’s Hospital to help fund its mission of providing advanced care and research for Idaho’s youngest patients. As the only children's hospital in the state, St. Luke’s plays a crucial role in shaping the health and futures of children across Idaho.

“Mountain America Credit Union has been a true champion for St. Luke’s Children’s, demonstrating dedication and genuine care in supporting kids in our community. Their generosity doesn’t just make an impact—, it helps create brighter futures and lasting hope,” said Jenna Landman, special events manager of St. Luke’s Health Foundation. “We are deeply grateful for community partners like Mountain America, whose commitment truly makes a difference.”

For more information about Mountain America’s community involvement initiatives, visit macu.com/newsroom.