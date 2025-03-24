Reconstructing Global South's Discourse Power: From Belt and Road to Regional Integration

BEIJING, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 23, the International Editors-in-Chief Roundtable series, jointly hosted by Global Times and Global Times Online (Huanqiu.com), kicked off with its inaugural forum focusing on exploring pathways for the Global South to engage in global governance.

Media executives from multiple countries engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including the role redefinition of Global South nations, international rules reform, and inclusive technological development.

In recent years, the collective rise of Global South nations has become a significant force driving the transformation of the global governance system.

Bai Long, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Global Times, emphasized that media should serve as a bridge connecting Global South countries, report successful cooperation models and advocate for international rules reform, so as to better reflect the voices and interests of these nations.

Participants discussed pathways to strengthen the Global South's discourse power, underscoring the need to break away from the traditional "center-periphery" governance model by enhancing economic autonomy.

Wang Xiaohui, Editor-in-Chief of the China Internet Information Center, noted that the Belt and Road Initiative offers a crucial avenue for elevating the Global South's global influence.

Through economic development and regional cooperation, Global South nations can better safeguard their interests and contribute to improving the global governance system, he explained.

Amidst the significant challenges facing globalization, regional integration has emerged as a crucial agenda.

In particular, in today's international context marked by external power interventions, developing countries are enhancing their collective bargaining power through regional organizations to better coordinate responses to these challenges.

Onochie Bridget Chiedu, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Head of the Abuja Bureau at The Guardian Newspapers Limited, stressed that Global South nations should strengthen their collective negotiation capabilities through regional integration to effectively address the challenges encountered in the globalization process.

