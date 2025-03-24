Notice to attend Elanders’ Annual General Meeting 2025

Shareholders in Elanders AB (publ) are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday April 23, 2025 at 1.00 p.m. at Södra Porten Conference Center, Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C, Mölndal. Lunch will be served from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., and registration for the meeting will begin at 12.30 p.m.

RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE

Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual General Meeting must be recorded in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on Friday April 11, 2025. In addition, shareholders must notify the company of their intention to participate in the Meeting by latest April 15, 2025.

In order to be entitled to participate in the meeting, shareholders who have trustee-registered their shares must, in addition to notify its intention to participate in the meeting, re-register the shares with Euroclear Sweden AB in their own name in order for the shareholder to be registered in shareholders’ register as of April 11, 2025. Such registration, which may be temporary (so called voting rights registration), is to be requested with the trustee in accordance with the trustee’s routines at such time in advance as decided by the trustee. Voting rights registrations made no later than the second bank day after April 11, 2025, will be considered in the production of the share register.

There is a total of 35,357,751 shares in Elanders, whereof 1,814,813 class A-shares with ten votes per share and 33,542,938 class B-shares with one vote per share. The shares entitle to 51,691,068 votes in total. The company does not hold any treasury shares.

NOTIFICATION

Notice of attendance shall be made in one of the following ways:

on Elanders’ website www.elanders.com ;

; in writing to Elanders AB (publ), att “Annual General Meeting 2025”, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden; or

by telephone +46 8 402 91 33.

The notice shall state name, address, telephone number, personal or corporate identity number and, if applicable, the number of advisors (not more than two) that will accompany the shareholder at the Meeting.

Shareholder represented by a proxy shall issue a power of attorney for the proxy. If the power of attorney is issued by a legal entity, a registration certificate or a corresponding document which indicates the authorised signatories of the legal entity must be enclosed. The original power of attorney, and any registration certificate or the equivalent, should be sent to the company well in advance of the Meeting at the address above. Proxy forms are available at www.elanders.com and can also be ordered from the company at the address above.

PROPOSED AGENDA