|Company announcement no. 14 2025
24/03/2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 12
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 12:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|125,000
|236.8982
|29,612,278
|17/03/2025
|5,000
|239.3872
|1,196,936
|18/03/2025
|5,000
|243.3227
|1,216,614
|19/03/2025
|5,000
|244.0602
|1,220,301
|20/03/2025
|5,000
|241.3281
|1,206,641
|21/03/2025
|187,100
|229.8545
|43,005,777
|Total accumulated over week 12
|207,100
|231.0298
|47,846,268
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|332,100
|233.2386
|77,458,546
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.039% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
