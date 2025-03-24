Viamedia Acquires LocalFactor to Transform Digital Ad Operations, Unlock Greater Precision, Reach, Efficiency and Results Across Linear TV, Streaming and Digital

LocalFactor Founder & CEO Evan Rutchik Named Viamedia President & Chief Strategy Officer

Acquisition Combines Viamedia’s Extensive Infrastructure with LocalFactor’s Data-Driven Targeting and Programmatic Expertise to Deliver More Scalable, Privacy-Compliant Ad Solutions for Brands and Agencies

LEXINGTON, K.Y., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia, the country’s largest independent digital and linear advertising rep firm, today announced the acquisition of LocalFactor, a Westport, Connecticut-based, tech-enabled digital advertising company specializing in omnichannel programmatic advertising solutions for large regional and national brands and agencies.

LocalFactor founder and CEO Evan Rutchik has been named president & chief strategy officer of Viamedia, reporting to Viamedia CEO David Solomon. In this role, Rutchik will drive Viamedia’s strategic vision while continuing to oversee LocalFactor’s operations. He will also join Viamedia’s board, ensuring a seamless integration of LocalFactor’s advanced digital capabilities into Viamedia’s growing portfolio.

“LocalFactor and Viamedia share two essential traits: a ‘local-local’ marketing philosophy that has served our respective clients well, and a people-first culture that empowers employees to innovate and do their best work for clients,” Solomon said. “By combining LocalFactor’s expertise in omnichannel, locally optimized-data-driven digital campaigns with Viamedia’s expansive linear TV and digital ad infrastructure, we are creating a powerhouse in localized advertising—offering brands unmatched precision and reach across all channels. Additionally, with the strength of LocalFactor’s sales organization, Viamedia’s video service provider partners will benefit from enhanced monetization opportunities and expanded access to top brands investing in premium video inventory.”

The news comes on the heels of numerous Viamedia client additions, making Viamedia the first U.S. ad sales firm to represent more than 100 video service providers, encompassing 75 DMAs.

“Joining forces with Viamedia marks an evolution for LocalFactor and a natural progression of our shared commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and content providers,” said Evan Rutchik, President & Chief Strategy Officer of Viamedia. “With the addition of Viamedia’s exclusive supply and expansive infrastructure, LocalFactor will provide its customers with even more unique premium video-based inventory and customer support, significantly increasing our scale and impact. Together, we are creating an omnichannel ecosystem that optimizes brand reach while driving measurable results.”

Founded in 2021, LocalFactor’s Performance Engine offers advertisers unparalleled access to every digital channel, with the option to leverage proprietary audience and creative technology to optimize campaigns. At the core of the Performance Engine, is the Geo-Graph™, which maps data to geographic micro-localities—unlike traditional device graphs that rely on cookies or device matching—enabling scalable, privacy-compliant audience development and consistent targeting across all channels, devices, and media tactics. The Geo-Graph™ seamlessly integrates with LocalFactor’s Attention+ Studio, a creative technology that enhances and repurposes brands’ existing video assets for cross-channel activation and advanced ad delivery.

Among other benefits, this acquisition will strengthen both organizations with:

Expanded Sales and Monetization Capabilities

The LocalFactor sales organization enhances Viamedia's core business, bringing new brands and stronger monetization opportunities to Viamedia's video service provider partners





Viamedia brings over two decades of video advertising experience, exclusive access to local households thru video provider partnerships and built out customer success infrastructure & local inventory & audience knowledge and expertise





75% of LocalFactor's revenue is video based, aligning with Viamedia's core strengths while bringing technological innovation to the monetization of supply



Advanced Digital Ad Operations

Strengthened by a highly skilled team with direct access to top digital ad buying and supply platforms and creative technology



Expanded Technology Stack

Integration of LocalFactor’s Geo-Graph™ and Attention+ Studio technology for precise, privacy-compliant audience targeting across micro-localities



National Brand Relationships and Seamless Buying Models

Adds direct ties with leading agencies and brands, including within GroupM, IPG, and Publicis, further expanding Viamedia's reach into high-value advertising markets





LocalFactor's custom data solutions can be delivered programmatically, ensuring seamless execution within clients' existing buying models—whether through managed services or self-service



The addition of the LocalFactor team and technology gives Viamedia enhanced digital operations capabilities, a robust national sales arm and proprietary ad-targeting and campaign-reporting technology. The combination creates an integrated advertising ecosystem that leverages LocalFactor’s ability to execute localized, data-driven digital strategies with Viamedia’s expansive linear TV and digital advertising infrastructure. The LocalFactor brand will be retained in the marketplace, as a division of Viamedia.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation’s largest independent champion for video service providers’ advertising needs. The company places over 1 million ads daily in more than 220 zones in 28 states across 75 DMAs nationwide. Its solutions provide a single point of sale to more than 6,000 local, regional, and national advertisers. Its mission in a fractured media market is to make advertising easy. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of audience and impression-based local video cross-media advertising solutions that bridge the gap between linear TV and digital programmatic advertising.

Viamedia offers a complementary suite of impression-based digital products for streaming, mobile, display, email, search, social and more. These products are designed to meet the evolving needs of advertisers in the digital age. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the company’s success is built on its people, processes and proprietary software. For more information, please visit https://viamediatv.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71b00033-d814-4c08-90a0-ddf544f2a5c0.