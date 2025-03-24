Future Today Strengthens Partnership with Shout! Studios, Bringing Premium Single IP and Genre-based Apps to Market

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, is deepening its partnership with Shout! Studios, a multiplatform media company, expanding its extensive library with a new slate of apps. This collaboration expands on Future Today and Shout! Studios’ almost five-year long content distribution partnership to launch three new free, ad-supported apps across most major streaming devices, with more to come.

This expansion brings over 2,500 hours of premium content to consumers that can be watched both through a FAST as well as an AVOD experience that is highly curated. Future Today’s flagship streaming platform, which currently runs approximately 400 distinct streaming apps, will be used to launch these new destinations including a mix of IP-based and genre-based apps, delivering highly sought-after programming to a diverse audience. The new lineup consists of:

Shout! Movies – Stop scrolling and start streaming! The ultimate movie collection presented by Shout! TV features award-winners, blockbusters, fan-favorites and more.

Scream Factory TV – Stream and scream your favorite horror films uncensored 24/7! Immerse yourself amongst the snarling monsters, stalking slashers, terrifying aliens, and shocking moments that have haunted you for years.

Wild West TV – A peek into the gritty history of the American West, showcasing the good, the bad and the ugly, Wild West TV is a wild collection of Western entertainment including classic films, TV series, and mini-series, as well as new release feature films.



“At Future Today, we are deeply focused on delivering technology solutions that enable our content partners to provide exceptional entertainment experiences to their audiences,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Future Today. “Our expanded partnership with Shout! Studios is a testament to that dedication, allowing Shout! to deploy, promote and monetize multiple apps across a broad suite of streaming devices quickly and seamlessly.”

Enabling More Opportunities for Advertisers

Future Today’s continued expansion underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality content while providing advertisers with unparalleled opportunities for brand integration. By onboarding these new apps, Future Today offers advertisers access to highly engaged audiences across premium content categories. This move solidifies the company’s reputation as a trusted partner for both content creators and brands seeking targeted, impactful advertising solutions.

“Our expanded partnership with Shout! Studios allows us to bring more diverse and compelling content to viewers while offering advertisers an unmatched opportunity to align with premium, sought-after programming,” added Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. “The increasing shift toward free, ad-supported streaming highlights the growing demand for quality entertainment without subscription costs, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this evolution.”

“We’re excited to partner with Future Today to bring our revered collection of film and television directly to our viewers,” said Gene Pao, EVP, Strategy and Digital at Shout!. “Future Today’s proven technology platform, ad sales, and ad operations capabilities perfectly complement Shout’s curation and content marketing expertise.”

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors, and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization, and more.

About Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, The Carol Burnett Show, GKIDS, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels, and it produces, acquires, and distributes new films, including Shout! Studios’ original Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson), Linoleum (Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn), Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It (Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif), The Kill Room (Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson), Drugstore June (Esther Povitsky), Viggo Mortensen’s Western The Dead Don’t Hurt (Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps), and upcoming psychological thriller The Wasp (Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer). Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California.

