Juve Stabia Academy: Developing the Next Generation of Football Talent in Naples

Brera Holdings (Maria Xing, Head of Investments and Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman) and investors pictured at Cercola Training Facility in Naples, where Juve Stabia Academy trains

Dublin, Ireland, and Naples, Italy, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on multi-club ownership (“MCO”), recognizes the Juve Stabia Academy as a leader in youth football development, fostering the next generation of talent in the football-rich Naples Metropolitan Area and beyond.

The Juve Stabia Academy has built a reputation for developing elite players while instilling values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. With a focus on both technical excellence and personal growth, the Juve Stabia Academy provides young athletes with the foundation needed to succeed in professional football and beyond.

Brera Holdings’ investment in Juve Stabia reflects its commitment to supporting grassroots football and expanding opportunities for young athletes. Over the years, Juve Stabia has produced talents such as Luigi Vitale, Giovanni Cervone, Raffaele Ametrano (who all have 130+ Italian Serie A league appearances), and Antonio Donnarumma, who have gone on to make significant contributions to the sport. One of the key reasons behind Brera Holdings’ Juve Stabia investment is to strengthen pathways for emerging talent and explore opportunities to connect academies and football schools across different geographies. By fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, Brera Holdings aims to create a global football network that empowers the next generation.

“Our commitment to Juve Stabia Academy aligns with our broader mission to empower young athletes and foster sustainable football ecosystems,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “By supporting initiatives like this, we aim to create new opportunities for youth players while strengthening football communities worldwide.”

Brera Holdings recognized the immense footballing talent in Naples and the broader Campania Region as a key factor in its investment into Juve Stabia. The region has long been a talent-rich hotbed of Italian football, producing top players who have made their mark on the global stage. Stars like Gianluigi Donnarumma, one of the world’s top goalkeepers, and the Esposito brothers—Sebastiano, Salvatore, and Francesco—who have emerged as promising attacking talents, highlight the depth of footballing excellence nurtured in the region. With its strong footballing culture and deep-rooted passion for the game, Campania continues to be a breeding ground for future stars, making academies like Juve Stabia’s crucial in shaping the next generation of elite players.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

