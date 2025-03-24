Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. Announces Full Main Card for XFC 52: THE AWAKENING Live in Iowa City

MAIN EVENT: Kenny “The Boss” Cross vs. Lucas “Lubera” Corbage

CO-MAIN EVENT: Alex Nicholson vs. Darion Abbey

SPECIAL ATTRACTION: Victor Moreno vs. Thiago Oliveira

ALSO: Marcos Brigagao vs. Emiliano Sordi

Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Bruno Santos

Jaron Lathrop vs. Yevgeni Shinkarevsky

MIAMI, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) and beIN SPORTS today announced the full main live card for XFC 52: THE AWAKENING, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) event taking place on the campus of the University of Iowa at Xtream Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, March 28.

Tickets are on sale now through XFCFight.com, starting at $20; VIP tables with exclusive night-of experiences are $2,000 or $350 individually, and cage-side seats are $125. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. CT, with the first preliminary bout starting at 6:00 p.m. CT and the main card live on beIN SPORTS beginning at 8:00 p.m. CT.

High-Stakes Fights Featuring Rising Stars & Local Talent

XFC 52: THE AWAKENING showcases The Next Generation of MMA™, featuring top-tier fighters, including standout competitors from Iowa. The stacked, six-bout card will air live during beIN SPORTS’ inaugural live XFC broadcast.

Lightweight Main Event: Kenny Cross vs. Lucas Corbage

In the lightweight main event, "The Boss" Kenny Cross returns to the XFC cage following a heart-pounding three-round brawl versus Emmanuel Sanchez at XFC 51. Eager to put on another show-stopping performance, Cross eyes a shot at either the UFC Octagon or the PFL Decagon.

“It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me, my goal to fight in the UFC hasn’t become a reality yet, so anyone who challenges me is going down,” said Cross. “Corbage will leave a better fighter, but I will leave with my hand raised. Let’s go Iowa, see you March 28th.”

Standing in his way is Lucas "Lubera" Corbage, an Argentine powerhouse who went unbeaten for five straight years in his native country.

“Hey, I’m Lucas Corbage and I’m beyond excited for this fight — I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I'm coming in well-prepared,” said Corbage. “Kenny is a complete athlete — he's got solid kicks, solid wrestling and a strong grappling game. But I'm better. This will be an absolute war, a fight to remember. My boxing and ground game is on another level. Trust me, we are going to put on a show!.”

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: Darion Abbey vs. Alex Nicholson

In a clash of knockout artists, Cedar Rapids’ own Darion Abbey looks to extend his winning streak against Orlando’s Alex Nicholson, a battle-tested UFC and PFL veteran also riding consecutive MMA victories.

Victor Moreno vs. Thiago Oliveira (Middleweight Special Attraction) – Local fan-favorite Victor Moreno, a Bellator veteran and owner of Absolute Martial Arts and Fitness, squares off against Brazil’s Thiago Oliveira, also a Bellator alumni, in an explosive 185-pound bragging rights showdown.

Marcos Brigagão vs. Emiliano Sordi (Heavyweight) – Brazilian Marcos Brigagão is a heavy-handed finisher known for overwhelming opponents with his striking. In a high-stakes showdown, he faces former PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Emiliano Sordi, who moves up to heavyweight, determined to shake up the division.

Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Bruno Santos – Chicago’s Saidyokub Kakhramonov vs. Brazilian Bruno Santos is an intriguing stylistic clash. Kakhramonov is explosive and unpredictable and mixes striking with clever takedown setups, while power-puncher Santos imposes heavy leg kicks along with a pinpoint boxing offense.

Jaron Lathrop vs. Yevgeni Shinkarevsky (Flyweight) – Cedar Rapids boxing standout Jaron Lathrop (13-1) meets the undefeated Israeli "The Jewminator" Yevgeni Shinkarevsky, training out of Fight Ready MMA—home to Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo.

XFC: A Launchpad for The Next Generation of MMA™ - As a premier MMA feeder organization, XFC offers two key entry points for The Next Generation of MMA™ fighters:

Young Guns Series – A high-frequency junior promotion where rising prospects gain international exposure.

– A high-frequency junior promotion where rising prospects gain international exposure. XFC Arena Shows – Numbered events delivering electrifying fights and breakout performances designed to capture the attention of UFC and PFL scouts.

How to Watch XFC 52: THE AWAKENING - Friday, March 28th starting at 9:00 p.m. ET;

beIN SPORTS is available in the U.S. through both traditional cable and streaming (OTT) providers, including:

Cable/Satellite: Dish, Charter, Verizon Fios, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, Liberty, ClaroTVStreaming Services: SlingTV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Fanatic



For a complete list of providers and subscription options, visit getbein.com/us.

About beIN SPORTS North America:

beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español, live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free channels, beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from Ligue 1, Ligue 2, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of paddle, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), skiing, motorsports, and basketball, among others. For the latest beIN SPORTS programming schedule, visit beinsports.com/us/tv-guide and/or www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com. Follow beIN sports on Instagram at @beINSPORTSUSA, TikTok at @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS, and like us on Facebook at beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on combat sports and extreme sports events. XtremeOne, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

