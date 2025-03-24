Signature Aviation Brings Blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Six New European Locations

Orlando, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the expansion of its blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) offering at six new locations across Europe following multiple blended SAF supply agreements.

SAF will be available in 2025 at these Signature locations:

East Midlands Airport (EMA)

Aéroport Paris Le Bourget (LBG )

Gatwick Airport (LGW)

London Heathrow Airport (LHR)

London Luton Airport (LTN)

Manchester Airport (MAN)

The addition expands Signature’s SAF availability to 33 locations in total across its network, while expanding its offering to 8 locations in total in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The offering at six new European locations follows Signature’s recent announcement in October 2024 of an expansion in the United States to offer blended SAF at six of the largest private aviation markets on the U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast. These recent agreements will add access to over 50 million gallons of blended SAF to the Signature network throughout 2025.

“We are proud to expand our SAF offering to six new locations in Europe following our recent expansion to additional key markets in the United States,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer at Signature Aviation. “Along with our suppliers, we’re continuing to leverage the most comprehensive SAF supply chain in aviation to help our guests meet their sustainability initiatives through greater availability throughout our network.”

The announcement will lead off other significant announcements specific to Signature’s sustainability goals in EMEA in 2025, which will include the expansion of SAF to additional locations later this year. The unveiling of Signature’s first zero emissions full electric refueler in EMEA will also take place this spring at its Nice Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE) location.

Signature recently surpassed the 50 million mark in terms of blended SAF gallons pumped and was awarded a Green Power Leadership Award from the United States Environmental Protection Agency as a result of its commitment to renewable electricity and advancing the nation’s green power market.

To learn more, please visit signatureaviation.com/services/sustainable-aviation-fuel/

Attachment