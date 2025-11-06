UrbanLink Air Mobility and Signature Aviation Partner to Explore Development of All Electric Air Operations in Florida

Orlando, FL, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, and UrbanLink Air Mobility, a pioneering South Florida-based advanced air and maritime mobility operator and subsidiary of URBYN Mobility, today announced a letter of intent (LOI) to explore the safe and scalable expansion of all-electric air operations in Florida. The partnership will allow for research and exploration of infrastructure for UrbanLink’s future fleet of BETA Technologies electric conventional takeoff and landing (eCTOL) aircraft at Signature’s extensive network of private aviation terminals across the state.

In addition, Signature and UrbanLink are actively pursuing the establishment of UrbanLink’s operating and maintenance base at a South Florida Airport.

“We are honored to partner with Signature, the world’s leading network of private aviation terminals, to expand our Florida network and establish our operations base at their location in South Florida,” said Ed Wegel, founder , chairman and CEO of UrbanLink. “Signature is already collaborating with BETA Technologies to explore the installation of charging infrastructure across its Florida locations, and our operating teams are working closely together on route development and base planning to ensure a seamless transition to all-electric air mobility.”

“The use of private aviation terminals is critical as we launch operations and await the build-out of vertiport infrastructure to support flight operations beyond existing airports. We will also be working closely with Signature on the planning and development of those vertiports,” added Wegel.

“We’re always focused on creating exceptional experiences for our guests and elevating every moment of their journeys,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer, Signature Aviation. “This partnership showcases how our team is looking to the future to deliver those great experiences and together with UrbanLink, we’re looking forward to growing the infrastructure and access for all-electric air mobility throughout the state of Florida.”

About UrbanLink Air Mobility

UrbanLink is a South Florida-based advanced air and maritime mobility company transforming urban transportation through innovative, zero-emission mobility solutions. Led by aviation industry veteran Ed Wegel, UrbanLink is committed to creating smarter, greener, and more efficient transportation systems that enhance connectivity and sustainability in South Florida and beyond. The company is poised to become the first independent operator of a fully electric fleet across both advanced air mobility (AAM) and maritime platforms. Its future fleet includes BETA Technologies Alia aircraft, REGENT Seagliders, Artemis Technologies Sea Crafts, and Traverse Aero’s Orca unmanned drones. For more information, visit flyurbanlink.com.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

