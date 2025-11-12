Signature Aviation Elevates Travel in South Florida with New Private Aviation Terminal in Palm Beach

Orlando, FL, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, today announced the opening of its newly built terminal at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI North), marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing transformation and commitment to hospitality. The new 15,700-square-foot facility offers an elevated experience for guests and crew traveling through one of South Florida’s most important private aviation gateways.

Designed around the pillars of space, speed, and sustainability, the new terminal features a range of premium amenities, including multiple guest lounge areas, a dedicated family lounge, conference facilities, a guest café, and a state-of-the-art crew lounge with showers and an amenities bar. The modern layout and thoughtful design create a seamless and relaxing travel experience for every guest.

“Palm Beach is an essential part of the Signature network and we’re excited to expand our service for guests traveling to and from the Palm Beaches with a second location at the airport,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer, Signature Aviation. “Our brand new terminal at PBI underscores our continued investment in this key destination and our commitment to elevating every moment of the guest journey. Signature PBI North brings this vision to life by combining exceptional service, thoughtful design, and a personalized approach built with our guests' needs as the focus of every touchpoint.”

The opening of Signature PBI North reflects Signature Aviation’s global vision to “Elevate Every Moment” by redefining private aviation through hospitality, innovation, community engagement, and sustainability. In conjunction with the opening of the new terminal, Signature also honored MISSION UNITED, a United Way of Palm Beach County program, with a donation supporting its goal to empower veterans and their families with critical resources and career opportunities.

Guests are invited to experience the new Signature PBI North terminal on their next visit to South Florida and with limited ramp space available, visitors are encouraged to make reservations and learn more about the facility at signatureaviation.com/locations/PBI-N

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

