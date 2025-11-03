Signature Aviation Grows Network with Agreement to Acquire Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center

Orlando, FL, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has signed an agreement to acquire Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center, a premier full-service private aviation terminal at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) which offers personalized hospitality, comprehensive aircraft support, and convenient access to the significant business and leisure destinations in the area.

This agreement aims to provide expanded access and service for Signature guests across South Florida, which is one of the most active private aviation regions in the U.S. The transaction was completed on October 31, 2025, as FXE officially joined Signature’s global network of more than 200 locations in 27 countries across five continents.

“We’re excited to welcome Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center into the Signature family and network,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer, Signature Aviation. “Our focus on elevating every moment for our guests is at the forefront of everything we do, and we’re excited to expand our network access in South Florida with our Signature hospitality, service, and team member experience.”

As part of the agreement, Signature will acquire the 10,000 sq. ft. main terminal and over 100,000 sq. ft. of multi-use hangar and office space on 15 acres of land. The complete facility at FXE will join other Signature destinations in the area – Boca Raton Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport, Miami Executive Airport, Opa-Locka Executive Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport.

“Lynda and I are pleased to welcome Signature to FXE,” said Marshall Myles, chief executive officer, Fort Lauderdale Jet Center. “We’re looking forward to seeing how they continue to grow this location and build on the 25 year history of Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center.”

“Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport serves as a premier gateway to South Florida,” said Rufus A. James, airport director, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. “The addition of Signature Aviation is vital to sustaining and enhancing the region’s economic growth by attracting more business to the Airport, increasing accessibility, and strengthening South Florida’s appeal for investment, tourism, and business development.”

In the coming months, Signature will be working closely with the Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center team together on site plans, and branding updates, while ensuring a seamless and efficient transition for guests and team members. Shortly we begin work to modernize the terminal, improving operations, elevating the guest experience, and strengthening the facility’s capabilities. Signature’s network will continue to expand in the coming weeks in South Florida with the official unveiling of its third terminal at Palm Beach International Airport.

