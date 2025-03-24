KRTL Holding Group Announces KRTL Biotech Inc. Signs MOU with Industria Químico Farmacéutica Sigma Corp. S.R.L. to Pursue Strategic International Merger

Lakewood, CO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC: KRTL), a diversified holding company operating through its subsidiaries KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL Biotech Inc., has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Industria Químico Farmacéutica Sigma Corp. S.R.L. ("Sigma") of Bolivia. This MOU establishes the framework for a strategic international merger between the two pharmaceutical entities.

Under the terms of the MOU, KRTL Biotech and Sigma have agreed on key merger provisions, including a shared governance structure, consolidated financial oversight, and aligned Quality Management Systems (QMS). Sigma will maintain full operational autonomy in Bolivia, while the partnership focuses on cross-border compliance, coordinated financial operations, and integrated strategic governance.

“This MOU marks a pivotal milestone for KRTL Biotech and a transformative step in our international expansion,” stated Cesar Herrera, CEO of KRTL Holding Group Inc. “By joining forces with Sigma, we are strengthening our global regulatory capabilities and expanding pharmaceutical production capacity across U.S. and South American markets.”

As part of the agreement, Sigma will receive equity in KRTL Holding Group Inc., including one (1) Special 2021 Series A Preferred Share and representation on KRTL Holding's Board of Directors. In addition, key Sigma executives will receive individual common stock allocations to align long-term incentives. Financial integration will be managed through SIGMARTL Corp, a U.S.-based financial management entity designed to track global revenue, ensure compliance, and oversee profit-sharing mechanisms.

The legal structuring and regulatory due diligence of the merger is being managed by a specialized law firm in South America, with experience in international mergers and pharmaceutical regulations. The final Business Merger Agreement, currently under development, will formalize the merger upon securing all necessary legal and financial conditions.

The MOU outlines a strategic plan to consolidate Sigma’s manufacturing operations and revenue streams into KRTL Biotech. This integration is intended to facilitate the import and commercialization of Sigma’s pharmaceutical products in the United States under KRTL’s regulatory and distribution framework. The parties believe that the merger will significantly enhance operational efficiency, enabling Sigma’s production facilities—currently running at approximately 40% capacity—to scale output and achieve full utilization. Based on current figures, Sigma generates annual revenues exceeding $20 million, and the combined entity anticipates the potential to double that figure within the first two years following full integration.

This initiative builds upon KRTL Biotech’s ongoing strategy to establish itself as a central player in international pharmaceutical production, API oversight, and regulatory compliance. The combined operations will enhance production capacity, open new markets, and foster innovation in therapeutic development.

About KRTL Holding Group Inc.

KRTL Holding Group Inc. is a dynamic holding company operating through its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp. These subsidiaries specialize in biopharmaceutical innovation, international trade, and compliance-driven healthcare advancements. By leveraging strategic mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, KRTL Holding Group continues to push the boundaries of scientific research, regulatory compliance, and global business solutions.

For more information, please visit:

www.krtlholding.com

www.krtlbiotech.com

www.krtl-icc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, anticipated business developments, regulatory advancements, and strategic growth plans. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

KRTL Holding Group assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Any updates will be made in accordance with applicable SEC regulations and disclosure obligations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.