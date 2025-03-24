Edible Garden Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call

BELVIDERE, NJ, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday March 31, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provide a business update.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering access code 270267. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2914/52208 or on the investor relations section of the company’s website, https://ediblegardenag.com/presentations/.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ediblegardenag.com/presentations/ through March 31, 2026. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing +1 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 52208.

