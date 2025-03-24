CentralReach Joins Forces with Roper Technologies to Accelerate Outcomes for Individuals with Autism and IDDs

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, a leader in autism and IDD care software for applied behavior analysis (ABA), multidisciplinary therapy, and special education, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Roper Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROP) from global software investor Insight Partners.

Roper Technologies, a $60 billion public company headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, provides an autonomous operating model, allowing its businesses to continue operating independently while benefiting from Roper’s financial strength and strategic expertise. Roper chose to acquire CentralReach due to its talented team, industry-leading solutions, vital role in advancing care and outcomes for individuals with autism and IDD, and compelling business model. As part of this acquisition, CentralReach will continue to operate independently, maintaining its existing leadership, team, products, brands, and mission.

“Since joining CentralReach six years ago, we’ve been incredibly fortunate to have the support of Insight Partners, which has provided continuous financial and operational support for the significant investments we have made in product innovation and customer success. Through a combination of relentless execution and Insight’s support, we achieved exceptional organic growth over the past six years, which we supplemented through 14 strategic, roadmap-accelerating acquisitions,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “As we entered our next phase of growth, I knew it was essential to find a partner who, like Insight Partners, shares our values and vision for tech-enabled autism and IDD care. Roper was that partner. With Roper’s long-term investment and commitment, CentralReach now has a permanent home where we can continue to scale, innovate, expand our impact, and continue to advance our mission in an even faster and more significant way than we have to date.”

Since 2018, CentralReach has grown from 20,000 users to over 200,000, investing significantly in product development and customer operations to take the originally envisioned product and turn it into one of the most intelligent, comprehensive, and performant platforms for providers and educators who serve individuals with autism and broader intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Richard Wells, Managing Director at Insight Partners, shared, “CentralReach has been a driving force in tech-enabled autism and IDD care, and it has been a privilege to support its journey over the past several years. Since our investment in 2018, we recognized the company’s immense potential - not only to become a market leader but also to empower providers and educators in unlocking potential for millions of individuals on the spectrum. Under Chris Sullens' leadership, CentralReach has delivered on that vision. We are excited to see the company continue its growth and expanding its impact, now with the added strength of Roper.”

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of September 30, 2024, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess capital toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.