Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 14 March 2025 76,600 561.16 42,984,732 Monday, 17 March 2025 900 646.29 581,661 Tuesday, 18 March 2025 900 654.06 588,654 Wednesday, 19 March 2025 900 650.31 585,279 Thursday, 20 March 2025 1,000 651.67 651,670 Friday, 21 March 2025 1,000 638.92 638,920 In the period 17 March 2025 - 21 March 2025 4,700 648.12 3,046,184 Accumulated until 21 March 2025 81,300 566.19 46,030,916 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,035,713 treasury shares corresponding to 8.14% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

