Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 14 March 2025
|76,600
|561.16
|42,984,732
|Monday, 17 March 2025
|900
|646.29
|581,661
|Tuesday, 18 March 2025
|900
|654.06
|588,654
|Wednesday, 19 March 2025
|900
|650.31
|585,279
|Thursday, 20 March 2025
|1,000
|651.67
|651,670
|Friday, 21 March 2025
|1,000
|638.92
|638,920
|In the period 17 March 2025 - 21 March 2025
|4,700
|648.12
|3,046,184
|Accumulated until 21 March 2025
|81,300
|566.19
|46,030,916
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,035,713 treasury shares corresponding to 8.14% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachment