Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 12 2025

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 14 March 202576,600561.1642,984,732  
Monday, 17 March 2025900646.29581,661  
Tuesday, 18 March 2025900654.06588,654  
Wednesday, 19 March 2025900650.31585,279  
Thursday, 20 March 20251,000651.67651,670  
Friday, 21 March 20251,000638.92638,920  
In the period 17 March 2025 - 21 March 20254,700648.123,046,184  
Accumulated until 21 March 202581,300566.1946,030,916  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,035,713 treasury shares corresponding to 8.14% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachment


Attachments

2025-03-24 FBM25-16 SBB-w12 ENG