Real-Time Analytics Market Size to Surpass USD 193.71 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Adoption of AI and IoT Technologies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Analytics Market Size Analysis:

“The Real-Time Analytics Market size was USD 25 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 193.71 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.60% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Microsoft (Azure Synapse Analytics, Power BI)

SAP (SAP HANA, SAP BusinessObjects)

Oracle (Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Exadata)

IBM (IBM Watson Analytics, IBM Cognos Analytics)

Informatica (Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services, PowerCenter)

Amdocs (Amdocs Optima, Amdocs CES)

Infosys (Infosys Information Platform, Infosys Nia)

Google (Google Cloud BigQuery, Google Cloud Dataflow)

Impetus Technologies (DataOps, Real-time Data Analytics)

MongoDB (MongoDB Atlas, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced)

ADA (ADA Data Solutions, ADA AI Platform)

Databricks (Databricks Lakehouse, Delta Lake)

Stream Charts (Streamcharts Analytics, Real-time Streaming Dashboard)

Palantir Technologies (Palantir Foundry, Palantir Gotham)

Salesforce (Salesforce Einstein Analytics, Tableau CRM)

Teradata (Teradata Vantage, Teradata IntelliFlex)

SAS Institute (SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Viya)

Qlik (Qlik Sense, QlikView)

Tableau (Tableau Desktop, Tableau Server)

Amazon Web Services (Amazon Redshift, Amazon Kinesis

MicroStrategy (MicroStrategy Analytics, HyperIntelligence)

Cloudera (Cloudera Data Platform, Cloudera Data Science Workbench)

Cisco (Cisco Meraki, Cisco Umbrella)

Real-Time Analytics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 25 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 193.71 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.60% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Technological Advancements Empowering Efficient, Cost-Effective, and Scalable Real-Time Data Processing for Business Innovation



• Rising Demand for Rapid Decision-Making in Fast-Paced Industries Driving the Need for Real-Time Analytics

Real-Time Analytics Market Expands as AI, 5G, and Cloud Drive Data Revolution

The real-time analytics market is booming driven by worldwide data creation, which is estimated to reach 149 zettabytes by 2024. Companies have started leveraging IoT, cloud computing, and big data analytics to deliver faster processing and actionable insights. In 2025, Google will work with The Associated Press to improve AI-generated responses in news, and in 2024, Qlik will integrate Databricks, SAP, and Snowflake to make real-time data access easier. The combination of AI, machine learning, and 5G networks is sparking innovation in healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. Cloud-based offerings further reduce the entry barriers for SMEs, widening the market, and adoption landscape.

By Application, Marketing Analytics Dominates, While Customer Analytics Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment in Real-Time Analytics Market

The Marketing Analytics segment has accounted for the largest share of the market, with revenue of around 23% in 2023, due to the rise of businesses that heavily lean toward data-driven marketing strategies. Businesses use real-time analytics to monitor customer feel, change campaigns on the fly, and drive return on investment. With the growth of digital marketing and e-commerce, demand for real-time insights only accelerating.

The Customer Analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 28.40% between 2024 and 2032. Companies are now increasingly using real-time analytics to dynamically analyze, understand, and predict individual consumer preferences and behavior, as the focus shifts towards personalized customer experience and retention strategies.

By Technology, Streaming Analytics Dominates Market, While Complex Event Processing Sees Fastest Growth in Real-Time Data Analysis

In 2023, the Streaming Analytics segment led the market with approx 36% share of the overall revenue. Real-time data analytics capabilities are critically important for businesses to quickly respond to emerging trends and operational problems, especially in sectors like finance, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

The Complex Event Processing segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 27.93%. Being able to process multiple data streams in parallel is critical for industries like IoT, smart systems, and cybersecurity where detecting anomalies and predicting the event as they occur is essential.

By End Use, BFSI Sector Dominates Real-Time Analytics Market, While Healthcare Leads with Fastest Growth

The BFSI sector dominated the market during 2023, with approximately 24% of revenue share. Evolving Regulatory Landscape Real-time analytics also plays a significant role in the financial industry by helping institutions comply with constantly changing regulations and combating financial crime.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 29.05% during 2024-2032. Most medical data are currently not monitored in real-time the integration of digital health solutions and connected medical devices in medicine has created a need for real-time analysis of data to promote favorable patient outcomes, streamline hospital activities, and increase medical diagnostics.

Real-Time Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Application

Marketing Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

By Technology

Streaming Analytics

Complex Event Processing

Data Mining

Data Warehousing

By End Use

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

BFSI





North America Dominates, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Real-Time Analytics Market, representing around 40% of the revenue share. Its dominance is backed by a strong technology infrastructure in the region, increased adoption of the cloud and extensive funding of investment in AI and Machine learning. Real-time analytics is making companies across different verticals more efficient, engaged with customers, and risk-averse.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest CAGR of 28.52% from 2024 to 2032. The rapid digital transformation of the region, the government initiatives for the support of AI and IoT, and the growing number of startups is rising demand for real-time analytics solutions. Increasing use cases such as the expansion of e-commerce, smart cities, and 5G networks is also boosting the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

Microsoft Fabric introduced Real-Time Intelligence features in 2024, including a unified real-time hub for event streaming data, real-time dashboards, and no-code event transformation tools. Future releases will include enhanced data exploration, Copilot assistance, and performance improvements.

In March 2024, SAP launched innovations at SAP Data Unleashed, such as the SAP Datasphere knowledge graph for AI-driven insights, the SAP HANA Cloud vector engine for intelligent data applications, and integrations with Collibra for improved AI governance.

