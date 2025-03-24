Amniotic Membrane Market Size to Hit USD 10.18 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Regenerative Medicine and Advanced Wound Care – SNS Insider

Pune, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Amniotic Membrane Market size was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2024–2032. Increasing adoption in wound healing, ophthalmology, and regenerative medicine is driving market expansion.

Market Dynamics

The amniotic membrane is the innermost layer of the placenta and is known to digest inflammation, prevent scarring, and for its regenerative properties. It is finding significant traction in the sectors of ophthalmology, wound care, and gynecology. A growing prevalence of chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers and a rise in the incidence of ocular surface ailments comprising corneal ulcers and chemical burns are fueling the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of amniotic membranes in surgical procedures for improving the quality of regenerated tissue and wound healing is also accelerating market growth. In addition, initiatives by government authorities and funding for regenerative medicine research also drive the growth of the market. In 2023, 2.5 billion USD in federal funding from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) for regenerative medicine research alone, is a testament to the increasing emphasis on innovative disease treatments. The European Union’s Horizon Europe Program has also injected significant funding into advanced wound care technologies, further fuelling market growth.





Get a Sample Report of Amniotic Membrane Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4647

Key Amniotic Membrane Companies Profiled

Amniox Medical, Inc. - (AmnioGraft, AmnioBand)

NovoSorb - (NovoSorb BTM)

MediVerbs - (MediVerbs Amniotic Membrane Allograft)

Tissue Regenix - (dCell® Dermal Matrix)

Integra LifeSciences - (AmnioExcel, AmnioMatrix)

AlloSource - (AlloPatch, AlloDerm)

SBiC - (AmnioMatrix, AmnioWrap)

MiMedx - (EpiFix, AmnioFix)

Organogenesis - (Apligraf, Dermagraft)

Skye Biologics - (Amniotic Membrane Tissue)

Surgenex - (Amniotic Membrane Allograft)

Eyre Bio - (Eyre Amniotic Membrane)

Cure Medical - (Amniotic Membrane Allograft)

Acelity - (TAPESTRY, CellerateRx)

Vericel Corporation - (Epicel)

Athersys, Inc. - (MultiStem)

TissueTech, Inc. - (AmnioGuard, AmnioFix)

Celltex Therapeutics - (Amniotic Membrane Tissue)

Tissue Sciences Corporation - (Amniotic Membrane Allograft)

Regenesis Biomedical - (Amniotic Membrane)

Amniotic Membrane Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.65 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 10.18 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.10% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment held the largest share of revenue, at 58.7%, in 2023 Amniotic membrane can be preserved with cryopreservation, which retains the biological properties of the amniotic membrane that are effective for ophthalmology and wound care. With the facilitation of epithelialization, reduction of inflammation, and reduction of scarring, it has become a treatment of choice for corneal defects, burns, and chronic wounds. Its longer shelf life and ease of storage also enhance segment growth as it is a reliable option for healthcare providers. The increasing uptake of surgical procedures and the growing incidence of ocular surface disorders are the primary factors responsible for the growth of this segment.

By Application

The other segments (Burn Treatment, Chronic Wound Care, and Gynecology) held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 42.3% of revenue. The regenerative and anti-inflammatory properties of the amniotic membrane make it particularly useful in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and gynecological conditions. It has been shown to improve healing, limit scarring, and lower the risk of infection, which is why it is the gold standard for diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and cesaren section wound healing. There is a growing need for chronic wounds owing to the increasing aging population and increasing number of diabetic patients. Moreover, the rise in gynecological surgeries, including pelvic reconstruction, is another factor accelerating segment growth.

By End Use

The hospitals & clinics segment held the highest revenue share of 39.1% in 2023. The leading end-users include hospitals and clinics due to their advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals in the field, and high volume of surgical procedures. Segment growth is also aided by the increasing adoption of amniotic membranes in outpatient settings for minimally invasive treatments. Amniotic membranes are used for wound care and ophthalmic procedures in specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). This segment’s dominance can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the high demand for advanced wound care solutions in hospitals.

Need Any Customization Research on Amniotic Membrane Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4647

Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation

By Product

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane

By Application

Surgical Wounds

Ophthalmology

Others (Burn Treatment, Chronic Wound Care, Gynecology)

By End-Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes and Academic Institutes

Regional Insights

The North America market accounted for 32.1% of the global revenue share in 2023. The growth of the region can be credited to the presence of a large patient population with chronic wounds and advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in research of regenerative medicine. The growing adoption of amniotic membranes for ophthalmology and wound care, since the U.S. represents the largest contributor to the amniotic membranes market in the region. Additional government efforts like NIH funding for regenerative medicine will also support market growth. Moreover, the regional market position is being accelerated by the growing presence of significant market players such as MiMedx Group, Inc. and Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

The Asia-Pacific region is also projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare budgets, and rising awareness toward advanced wound care and regenerative therapies. In China, India, and Japan, government investments in chronic disease prevention and control, massively convert the healthcare industry to a modern healthcare system. As an example, amniotic membranes are also gaining acceptance due to policies by India’s National Health Mission (NHM), which have increased access to advanced wound care treatments. The region’s large patient population and increasing medical tourism market will further drive the market expansion.

Recent Developments

In 2023, MiMedx Group, Inc. introduced a new cryopreserved amniotic membrane product, EPIFIX, for advanced wound care and surgical use. The product has been incredibly popular due to its success in inducing regeneration.

In January 2024, the FDA approved Organogenesis Holdings Inc.'s amniotic membrane-based NuCel product for use in ocular surgeries. It is anticipated that the drug will transform the treatment landscape for patients with corneal defects and ocular surface disorders.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4647

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Spending, by Region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Amniotic Membrane Market by Product

8. Amniotic Membrane Market by Application

9. Amniotic Membrane Market by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Amniotic Membrane Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/amniotic-membrane-market-4647

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.